With one album under his belt, Maryland-born singer-songwriter Jackson Dean has already earned a dedicated following due to his rock and blues-infused country. His hard-driving "Don't Come Lookin'" was even featured in an episode of Yellowstone.

It's no surprise that Dean was raised on the music of another member of country music's new class of outlaws, Eric Church. When the soulful singer reflects on the country songs that have shaped him, he remembers getting lost in Church's lyrics about grief, regret and redemption in the chilling story song "Lightning," one of the Chief's most powerful -- and underrated -- songs.

"I used to ride in my Bronco by my lonesome and listen to it. It's a hell of a story," Dean tells Wide Open Country of the song featured on Church's 2006 album Sinners Like Me. "You don't hear songs like that nowadays."

Advertisement

Dean released his full-length debut album Greenbroke earlier this year.

Eric Church 'Lightning' Lyrics:

These four walls of Farnworth

Are closin' in on me

My final meal's over

They're gonna set me free

I can feel the fire's a burnin'

As the devil guards my door

I hit my knees in search of Jesus

On a cold jailhouse floor

Lord, now I'm singin'

"Get me out of here"

I see the preacher's eyes

As my daughter cries

When they strap me in this chair

Lord, I hope she forgives me

For livin' my life this way

Tonight I ride the lightning

To my final judgment day

Every life owes a death

That's what the Bible says

I owe mine to this state

For shootin' that boy to death

A liquor store attendant

He was reachin' for his gun

Now his Momma sits there smilin'

As the boss yells

"Roll on one

Now I'm singin'

"Get me out of here"

I see the preacher's eyes

As my daughter cries

And they strap me in this chair

I hope she forgives me

For leavin' her this way

Tonight I ride the lightning

To my final restin' place

A hungry blue eyed baby cryin'

Made me rob that store

An' as that boy lay there dyin'

I dropped my pistol on the floor

Yeah, I'd take it all back but there's nothin' I can do

They've covered my face

An' the order's gone through

As the boss yells "Roll on, two"

Now I'm flyin'

Up an' out of here

I close my eyes an' slowly rise

Let my body leave this chair

Lord I hope you forgive me

For livin' my life this way

Yeah, tonight I ride the lightning

To my final restin' place

These four walls of Farnworth

Are closin' in on me

Advertisement

Related Videos