Country superstars dominate the list of headliners for the 2023 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Fourteen of the 19 acts have Nashville or Texas country bonafides. They'll all grace the stage of NRG Stadium: a venue that's synonymous with attendance record-setter George Strait.

"We are thrilled to welcome back so many talented artists including some fan favorites such as Houston rap legend, Bun B who will be taking the stage alongside some additional iconic southern performers," shared Chris Boleman, Rodeo President and CEO, in a press release. "The level of talent we have in this lineup will get the fans excited, including Texas' own Parker McCollum, who is helping us kick off this 2023, star lineup on Opening Day."

Festivities begin with a Texas homecoming for Parker McCollum. Appearances by '90s country notables (Brooks & Dunn), early aughts superstars (Brad Paisley) and some of today's top talents (Ashley McBryde) will follow. Elsewhere on the schedule, there's gospel singer and Reba McEntire collaborator Lauren Daigle as well as Bun B, a country-rap innovator during his time with hip-hop duo UGK.

This year's rodeo runs from Feb. 28- March 19. Per its website, tickets go on sale online on Jan. 12 in two waves, at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., and start at $25, plus a $4 convenience fee.

RodeoHouston Entertainment Lineup

Feb. 28 -- Parker McCollum

March 1 -- Brooks & Dunn

March 2 -- Lauren Daigle

March 3 -- Bun B's Southern Takeover

March 4 -- Walker Hayes

March 5 -- Zac Brown Band

March 6 -- Jason Aldean

March 7 -- New Kids on the Block

March 9 -- Ashley McBryde

March 10 -- The Chainsmokers

March 11 -- Turnpike Troubadors

March 12 -- La Fiera de Ojinaga

March 13 -- Cody Jinks

March 14 -- Machine Gun Kelly

March 15 -- Kenny Chesney

March 16 -- Chris Stapleton

March 17 -- Cody Johnson

March 18 -- Brad Paisley

March 19 -- Luke Bryan

