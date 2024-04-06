Riley Strain's Father Blasts Fraternity For Staying Silent During Investigation: "We Haven’t Really Heard Much From Them

Riley Strain's family has many questions and few answers. While much attention has been cast on Luke Bryan's 32 Bridge Bar and police efforts, the family is turning its attention to Strain's frat brothers. Strain was reportedly a member of the Missouri Delta Chi chapter.

Strain's father Ryan Gilbert recently blasted the fraternity for staying silent and not being supportive of the investigation. He said the family hasn't heard much from Strain's frat brothers and friends in the weeks following his disappearance.

"We haven't really heard much from them," Gilbert told News Nation. "There's a lot of things we'd like to find out from them." Strain went missing after a night on the town in Nashville with his frat brothers. He parted ways with him after the bar told him to leave due to his level of intoxication.

"If I was in their situation, I'd be beating down those parents' doors to tell them everything I could and be helpful in any way that I could," Gilbert said. Likewise, private investigator Steve Fischer finds the silence to be challenging. He said, "This family needs peace of mind ... to know if this is an accident or if something else happened. I would think everybody would be coming forward."

Fraternity Holds Vigil For Riley Strain

Meanwhile, the Missouri Delta Chi chapter recently held a vigil in Strain's memory. They asked for those who attended to wear green and used it as the opportunity for students to share memories of Strain. The fraternity held the vigil at Tradition's Plaza on campus at the university. Additionally, the fraternity also spoke out.

"We're all human. So for me sad, devastated and I felt for all his brothers and his family," Delta Chi Director of Alumni Relations Ross Dickneite told ABC 17 News. "I'll give a lot of credit to these guys because the planning that went into this, it was really well run and I think it did do justice to Riley's memory and honoring him, and that was the main thing."

The goal of the vigil was for students to get closure. However, there's little closure for Strain's family — only grief.

"Green makes you look good," Dickneite said. "That was Riley's favorite color. That was kind of his motto and to me, when I look out at the amphitheater tonight and see everyone in that green to support Riley I think it speaks volumes to the whole community."