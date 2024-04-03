Riley Strain's Family Friend Says Family Is Unsure If Police Are Still Investigating The Case

Another day with still no clear answers in the sad saga of Riley Strain. One thing that's clear though is the family is getting frustrated with Nashville police.

Taking to Facebook, family friend Chris Dingman said they've received conflicting info about the investigation. According to Dingman, some outlets have told the family that they're no longer investigating Strain's case.

He wrote, "Another interesting thing is that Newsnation and a few other reporters have reached out directly to MNP last week, to follow up in the investigation of Riley and was told there was no longer an investigation they were just waiting on toxicology reports. The family talked to the detectives Tues and asked about that and was told, that they are still invested, it's no longer a missing person investigation but a death investigation ."

Further showing how little trust the family has in police, Dingman said he wants to propose a new law. It would give families access to a missing person's phone records, so they can conduct their own search. He wrote, "Things I hope might happen in the near future is if Apple or Android would introduced a Rileys Law into their format so that if an official police report was submitted to them on a missing person case, all phone / watch / etc info could be given directly to official or immediate family members so the search / info can happen way sooner then later."

Riley Strain's Family Friend Feels Frustrated

As far as the toxicology report, it's still very much a waiting game. The family hasn't got the results back yet. Dingman wrote, "The family has reached out to the second Autopsy for an update on that also. But @ this time we have not been notified back. One would think that might be a shareable info since it's not Toxicology, just my own opinion though."

Finally, Dingman and the family wish that police would track down some of the people who saw Strain alive. The police still haven't released several minutes of video. He wrote, "We were told there is approximately less then 5 minutes of non video time between the last video the family was shown (between the two bridges) that has still not been released. To the Detention Center Video that has been. In the videos we have seen publicly there are way to many people in those videos, driving, walking, riding scooters etc for someone not to have seen something."