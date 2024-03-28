Riley Strain's Death Considered Accidental Despite 22-Year-Old Not Having Water in Lungs, Missing Wallet and Clothes

Riley Strain's family still wants answers. They've ordered a second autopsy on the 22-year-old after the first autopsy brought up some odd inconsistencies.

For one, Strain apparently was missing several garments of clothing and his wallet. He didn't have his pants or shoes on him when rescuers found his body. "The only thing that was found with him, as the police stated in the report, was the watch and the shirt," family friend Chris Dingman told NewsNation.

Likewise, a medical examiner said that Strain didn't have any water in his lungs. Water in lungs is a sign of drowning. "Usually, water in the lungs means that they were alive when they went into the water," Dingman said, echoing the concern that Strain's family is currently feeling.

Despite these odd details, Metro Nashville Police Department are still treating Strain's case as accidental. They do not believe that there was a criminal element at play. According to officials, there's no evidence to support that Strain may have been a victim of foul play such as trauma to the body.

Riley Strain's Family Orders Second Autopsy

However, the family is ordering a second autopsy to try to get more answers. According to Dingman, certain things just don't make sense about Strain and his case.

"The family deserves more answers than we have," Dingman stated. "I think there's somebody out there that knows what actually happened that night."

In a previous press conference, Strain's family was thankful for search efforts in the community. "It's been an emotional roller coaster," Riley's stepfather Chris Whiteid said. "We're quite thankful for everything that you've done for our family, the grace that you've given us, it means a lot, more than you'll ever know. We have learned through his ordeal that everybody has brought all the good to us. We've had a little bad, you're gonna have that, but it has given us faith in people that sometimes gets clouded by what we're constantly hearing."

Strain disappeared after leaving Luke Bryan's 32 Bridge bar.

"During Riley's visit to Luke's 32 Bridge, our records show he purchased and was served one alcoholic drink and two waters," the TC Restaurant Group said in a statement. "At 9:35 p.m., our security team made a decision based on our conduct standards to escort him from the venue through our Broadway exit at the front of our building. He was followed down the stairs with one member of his party. The individual with Riley did not exit and returned upstairs."