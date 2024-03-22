Body of Missing 22-Year-Old Riley Strain Found by Authorities

In sad news, authorities confirmed they found the body of missing 22-year-old Riley Strain. The University of Missouri senior has been missing for nearly two weeks after leaving Luke Bryan's 32 Bridge bar.

In a tweet, the police confirmed they found Strain's body in the river. They wrote, "The body of Riley Strain was recovered from the Cumberland River in West Nashville this morning, approximately 8 miles from downtown. No foul play-related trauma was observed. An autopsy is pending."

They are still not treating the case as a criminal one. The news follows an extensive search and rescue effort to find the 22-year-old. Recent security footage showed Strain jogging near the river. In a press conference, his stepfather Chris Whiteid also expressed frustrations with the current search efforts.

BREAKING: The body of Riley Strain was recovered from the Cumberland River in West Nashville this morning, approximately 8 miles from downtown. No foul play-related trauma was observed. An autopsy is pending. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 22, 2024

Riley Strain Found After Days of Searching

"I feel that the Nashville Metro Police Department is doing everything within their power — I feel that they are overwhelmed with the amount of information that's coming in due to the social media and the news coverage that we've been fortunate to have and so it's a double-edged sword," he said. "I have my days that I'm frustrated — I have my days that I know they're doing everything they can. It's like I tell everybody: Put yourself in that position. If this was your family member they were missing, how would you feel? It doesn't matter how fast it's done, it's not going to be fast enough."

Unfortunately, Whiteid's words proved to be also prophetic. The search for Strain may be over, but questions on what exactly happened to the college student remain. Strain had went to Nashville with his fraternity brothers, visiting several bars that evening. The 32 Bridge Bar staff asked Strain to leave after due to his level of intoxication. They claimed to have only served him one alcoholic beverage and also some waters.

"At 9:35 p.m., our security team made a decision based on our conduct standards to escort him from the venue through our Broadway exit at the front of our building. He was followed down the stairs with one member of his party. The individual with Riley did not exit and returned upstairs."

Strain parted ways with his fraternity brother but never returned to his hotel. Instead, he ended up going in the opposite direction to the Cumberland River. When Strain's friends realized they were missing, they notified authorities. Stay tuned as this situation develops.