Despite questions remaining in the case, Riley Strain's family wants to give the missing 22-year-old a proper burial. The family announced a funeral for the 22-year-old.

Strain's family will hold a public visitation Friday, March 29 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Greenlawn Funeral Home in Springfield, Missouri. They will also hold a celebration for Strain's life. The family then will have a private burial at an undisclosed time. Strain's family requests that everyone wears green to honor his memory.

His obituary explains, "Riley often quipped, 'Green makes you look good.' In that spirit, we ask attendees to wear something green and dress comfortably to honor Riley's love of life. Riley Strain's presence will be profoundly missed, but his joyous approach to life and the happiness he brought to those around him will forever be remembered."

Likewise, instead of flowers, the family will be accepting donations for the Missouri Department of Conservation. According to his family, Strain always had a passion for the outdoors. In general, he just seemed to embrace life to the fullest. The 22-year-old attended the University of Missouri Columbia. He wanted to pursue a future in business and landed an internship at Northwestern Mutual. Strain also received the Presidential Medal for Volunteering for volunteering over 500 hours to the Wonders of Wildlife

Riley Strain Remembered For Volunteer Work

His obituary read, "Riley embraced outdoor adventures, whether it was hunting, fishing, or simply enjoying the serenity of the lake. Riley's competitive spirit shone through in tennis matches and his budding interest in the discipline of Jiujitsu. Above all, Riley cherished time spent with family, creating lasting memories."

It continued, "Riley had a passion for good food, from the comfort of his mom's chicken Parmesan to the zest of fajitas at local favorites like El Rodeo in Bolivar and El Charro in Nixa and took particular pride in grilling a steak to perfection. Riley's warm heart extended to a beloved trio of pets—Miles the golden doodle, Cooper the red heeler, and the German shepherds, Vikka and Vin. They brought Riley joy and companionship."

Strain's family are searching for answers after rescuers found Strain deceased in the Cumberland River. Strain had went to Nashville with his fellow fraternity brothers. However, he went missing after bar operators at Luke Bryan's 32 Bridge Bar asked him to leave. The family requested a second autopsy after noticing that Strain was missing his shoes, wallet, and pants.