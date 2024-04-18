Riley Green Lives In Fear Of Lawsuit After Breaking Someone's Arm While Arm-wrestling

Riley Green is known for his singing, but he's also pretty strong. You probably don't want to arm wrestle him unless you want a broken arm. The singer admitted he lives in fear of a lawsuit after accidentally breaking someone's arms while arm wrestling. The incident happened down in Flora-Bama.

He explained, "I think the most popular Flora-Bama story I have is when I broke a dude's arm in there years ago, arm wrestling. There's still people who work here that bring it up."

He continued, "I'm hoping everybody will forget about it 'cuz I'm afraid the guy's gonna find me and sue me, but I think enough time has passed that we're probably okay."

?I?m afraid the guy?s gonna find me and sue me.? @RileyGreenMusic talks about breaking a guy?s arm during an arm wrestling match at the Flora-Bama many years ago pic.twitter.com/Xty0uXDvfW — ?Casey Young? (@spaseycasey) April 18, 2024

Riley Green Talks Pressure For Success

Besides fear of lawsuits, Green also feels the pressure for success. He said one way he deals with his fame is to take a step back and realize how far he has come in his career.

"I really just try to take a step back as often as I can and look at how fortunate I am to have a career in country music, first of all," Green told Connect-Savannah. "And the fact is I get to make a record of songs that I wrote about how I grew up, my family and my home town in Alabama. And the fact that people are coming out to my shows and buying tickets, I mean, I'm taking out Tracey Lawrence as direct support for me on this tour this year. I mean, I'm in such a great place, it's hard for me to feel a lot of pressure. You just want to try to continue to entertain fans and really just evoke some kind of emotion when you write songs."

The artist also tries to stay focus on his music. Green ended up moving back to Alabama where he could focus on the creative process.

"It helps us a lot that I don't live in Nashville the majority of the time. It's hard to have blinders on (in Nashville)," he said. "It's so easy to get distracted by what some other people are doing and having success doing. I think the best thing you can be right now is different, have your own sound and things to say. It's a little easier for me to do that now that I live in Alabama because, you know, there's not any charts down there."