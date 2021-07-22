'Riding With Private Malone': The Story Behind David Ball's Chilling Tribute to a Veteran

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gh1m0eC1004

The Wood Newton and Thom Shepherd-penned "Riding With Private Malone" immediately resonated with country music fans as soon as they heard David Ball singing it on the radio. The song not only brought Ball back to the top of the Billboard charts for the first time in years, but it gave America a patriotic song about a veteran that took on an even deeper meaning after the terrorist attacks on 9/11.

In the song, the narrator finds a note in the glove compartment of an old car he buys. The note was written by the car's former owner: Private Malone, a veteran who died fighting in the Vietnam War. Newton told The Boot that when he and Shepherd sat down together to write, he was inspired by being a young man in college during the Vietnam War and the effect it had on his generation. So they decided to take those sentiments and make them part of the song.

Read More: Story Behind the Song: Dolly Parton Tells Childhood Truths With 'Coat of Many Colors'

"Thom had the name of Malone, because it rhymed with 'home.' He had seen a story about a guy who had restored a 1966 Corvette and put up a website about it. And he had seen another story about this guy who restored a car, and he would tune the radio to one channel, but it would always change back to a different station, so he thought the car was haunted," Newton said.

They decided on a Corvette in the song because it's widely considered a classic. Four writing sessions got the song where they wanted it to be, but they never thought an artist like David Ball would be interested in recording it.

"I never thought David Ball would be interested in this song," Newton told The Boot. "He heard it when Thom and I were doing a songwriter's show in Nashville, and he knew immediately he wanted to sing it. He knew I'd written it, but maybe it was good he heard it the first time coming from someone else. He learned it and worked it up, and we recorded it in my studio on Music Row in Nashville. He already had the album, Amigo, finished, so we didn't know if the song would make it onto that album or not."

But Ball did include it on Amigo and even released it as the album's first single. It peaked at number two on the charts and is still considered one of the best patriotic country songs and stunning story songs ever recorded.

In an interview with The Tennesseean, Newton said the song, which has spawned its own Facebook page, was inspired by urban legends about classic cars.

"This particular story was our imagination," Newton said. "But those urban legends of those classic hot cars -- it happened all over America."

But the car is only a small part of the song. The real heart of the song, Newton says, is the spirit and bravery of America's veterans.

"It showed the bravery of those guys that are going off to fight. They know that they may not come back," Newton said.

"Riding With Private Malone" Lyrics

I was just out of the service thumbing through the classifieds

When an ad that said old Chevy somehow caught my eye

The lady didn't know the year or even if it ran

But I had that thousand dollars in my hand It was way back in the corner of this old ramshackle barn

With 30 years of dust and dirt on that green Army tarp

And when I pulled the cover off, it took away my breath

What she called a Chevy was a 66 Corvette I felt a little guilty as I counted out the bills

What a thrill I got when I sat behind the wheel

I opened up the glove box and that's when I found the note

The date was 1966 and this is what he wrote He said, my name is Private Andrew Malone

And if you're reading this, then I didn't make it home

But for every dream that's shattered, another one comes true

This car was once a dream of mine, now it belongs to you

And though you may take her and make her your own

You'll always be riding with Private Malone Well, it didn't take me long at all, I had her running good

I loved to hear those horses thunder underneath her hood

I had her shining like a diamond and I'd put the ragtop down

All the pretty girls would stop and stare as I drove her through town The buttons on the radio didn't seem to work quite right

But it picked up that oldie show, especially late at night

I'd get the feeling sometimes, if I turned real quick I'd see

A soldier ridin' shotgun in the seat right next to me It was a young man named Private Andrew Malone

Who fought for his country and never made it home

But for every dream that's shattered, another one comes true

This car was once a dream of his, back when it was new

And he told me to take her and make her my own

And I was proud to be riding with Private Malone Well, one night it was raining hard, I took the curve too fast

And I still don't remember much about that fiery crash

Someone said they thought they saw a soldier pull me out

They didn't get his name, but I know without a doubt It was a young man named Private Andrew Malone

Who fought for his country and never made it home

But for every dream that's shattered, another one comes true

This car was once a dream of his, back when it was new

And I know I wouldn't be here if he hadn't tagged along

Yeah, that night, I was riding with Private Malone

Oh, thank God, I was riding with Private Malone

Private Malone

This article was originally published in 2020.