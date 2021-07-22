'Riding With Private Malone': The Story Behind David Ball's Chilling Tribute to a Veteran

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gh1m0eC1004
The Wood Newton and Thom Shepherd-penned "Riding With Private Malone" immediately resonated with country music fans as soon as they heard David Ball singing it on the radio. The song not only brought Ball back to the top of the Billboard charts for the first time in years, but it gave America a patriotic song about a veteran that took on an even deeper meaning after the terrorist attacks on 9/11.
In the song, the narrator finds a note in the glove compartment of an old car he buys. The note was written by the car's former owner: Private Malone, a veteran who died fighting in the Vietnam War. Newton told The Boot that when he and Shepherd sat down together to write, he was inspired by being a young man in college during the Vietnam War and the effect it had on his generation. So they decided to take those sentiments and make them part of the song.
"Thom had the name of Malone, because it rhymed with 'home.' He had seen a story about a guy who had restored a 1966 Corvette and put up a website about it. And he had seen another story about this guy who restored a car, and he would tune the radio to one channel, but it would always change back to a different station, so he thought the car was haunted," Newton said.
They decided on a Corvette in the song because it's widely considered a classic. Four writing sessions got the song where they wanted it to be, but they never thought an artist like David Ball would be interested in recording it.
"I never thought David Ball would be interested in this song," Newton told The Boot. "He heard it when Thom and I were doing a songwriter's show in Nashville, and he knew immediately he wanted to sing it. He knew I'd written it, but maybe it was good he heard it the first time coming from someone else. He learned it and worked it up, and we recorded it in my studio on Music Row in Nashville. He already had the album, Amigo, finished, so we didn't know if the song would make it onto that album or not."
But Ball did include it on Amigo and even released it as the album's first single. It peaked at number two on the charts and is still considered one of the best patriotic country songs and stunning story songs ever recorded.
In an interview with The Tennesseean, Newton said the song, which has spawned its own Facebook page, was inspired by urban legends about classic cars.
"This particular story was our imagination," Newton said. "But those urban legends of those classic hot cars -- it happened all over America."
But the car is only a small part of the song. The real heart of the song, Newton says, is the spirit and bravery of America's veterans.
"It showed the bravery of those guys that are going off to fight. They know that they may not come back," Newton said.
"Riding With Private Malone" Lyrics
When an ad that said old Chevy somehow caught my eye
The lady didn't know the year or even if it ran
But I had that thousand dollars in my hand
With 30 years of dust and dirt on that green Army tarp
And when I pulled the cover off, it took away my breath
What she called a Chevy was a 66 Corvette
What a thrill I got when I sat behind the wheel
I opened up the glove box and that's when I found the note
The date was 1966 and this is what he wrote
And if you're reading this, then I didn't make it home
But for every dream that's shattered, another one comes true
This car was once a dream of mine, now it belongs to you
And though you may take her and make her your own
You'll always be riding with Private Malone
I loved to hear those horses thunder underneath her hood
I had her shining like a diamond and I'd put the ragtop down
All the pretty girls would stop and stare as I drove her through town
But it picked up that oldie show, especially late at night
I'd get the feeling sometimes, if I turned real quick I'd see
A soldier ridin' shotgun in the seat right next to me
Who fought for his country and never made it home
But for every dream that's shattered, another one comes true
This car was once a dream of his, back when it was new
And he told me to take her and make her my own
And I was proud to be riding with Private Malone
And I still don't remember much about that fiery crash
Someone said they thought they saw a soldier pull me out
They didn't get his name, but I know without a doubt
Who fought for his country and never made it home
But for every dream that's shattered, another one comes true
This car was once a dream of his, back when it was new
And I know I wouldn't be here if he hadn't tagged along
Yeah, that night, I was riding with Private Malone
Oh, thank God, I was riding with Private Malone
Private Malone
