Of the thousands of songs to Dolly Parton's credit, 1971's "Coat of Many Colors" best sums up her rags to riches story and the faith in God that still guides her path as a universally-loved celebrity.

Like "My Tennessee Mountain Home" and "(In the Good Old Days) When Times Were Bad," the song acknowledges Parton's rough East Tennessee upbringing. As the fourth of 12 children, she relied on the kindness of others decades before becoming a generous benefactor for future generations of needy kids.

The true tale of Parton's mother, Avie Lee Owens Parton, sewing her daughter a coat from a box of rags mirrors a Biblical story of Joseph from the book of Genesis. While Joseph's story from the Bible found him shunned by his brothers over a fancy gift from their father, Parton got mocked at school by more fortunate kids for her patchwork coat. From high-class robes to low-brow coats, there's two lessons to be learned about a parent's love and dealing with others' judgment.

The singer-songwriter wrote the song in 1969 while on a tour bus with longtime singing partner and television co-star Porter Wagoner. Because she couldn't find anything else to write on, she jotted the original lyrics down on the back of one of Wagoner's dry cleaning receipts. The framed receipt now hangs next to a replica of the original coat, also sewn by Parton's mother, in Dollywood's Chasing Rainbows museum.

For its frank honesty and universal message, the title track off Parton's Bob Ferguson-produced 1971 album became an instant country music classic. It's a fantastic opening track for deep cuts like "The Mystery of the Mystery," "A Better Place to Live," "The Way I See You" and future Emmylou Harris and Linda Ronstadt collaboration "My Blue Tears."

A Lasting Legacy

Influential fans of the song include Canadian pop-country sensation Shania Twain. She recorded a version of the longtime personal favorite with Alison Krauss and Union Station for the 2003 covers album Just Because I'm a Woman: The Songs of Dolly Parton.

Nowadays, the song's title and message are as identifiable with Parton as "Jolene," "I Will Always Love You," big hair and butterflies. A 1996 children's book with illustrations by Judith Sutton introduced its title song to a new generation of fans. It since became the inspiration for two tv movies about Parton aired by NBC: 2015's Dolly Parton's Coat of Many Colors and 2016's Christmas of Many Colors. Both star Alyvia Alyn Lind as young Dolly and Jennifer Nettles as her mother.

This story originally ran on Aug. 27, 2018.

"Coat of Many Colors" Lyrics

Back through the years

I go wonderin' once again

Back to the seasons of my youth

I recall a box of rags that someone gave us

And how my momma put the rags to use

There were rags of many colors

Every piece was small

And I didn't have a coat

And it was way down in the fall

Momma sewed the rags together

Sewin' every piece with love

She made my coat of many colors

That I was so proud of

As she sewed, she told a story

From the Bible, she had read

About a coat of many colors

Joseph wore and then she said

Perhaps this coat will bring you

Good luck and happiness

And I just couldn't wait to wear it

And momma blessed it with a kiss

My coat of many colors

That my momma made for me

Made only from rags

But I wore it so proudly

Although we had no money

I was rich as I could be

In my coat of many colors

My momma made for me

So with patches on my britches

And holes in both my shoes

In my coat of many colors

I hurried off to school

Just to find the others laughing

And making fun of me

In my coat of many colors

My momma made for me

And oh, I couldn't understand it

For I felt I was rich

And I told 'em of the love

My momma sewed in every stitch

And I told 'em all the story

Momma told me while she sewed

And how my coat of many colors

Was worth more than all their clothes

But they didn't understand it

And I tried to make them see

That one is only poor

Only if they choose to be

Now I know we had no money

But I was rich as I could be

In my coat of many colors

My momma made for me

Made just for me

