Rick Treviño, a Texas native, was born into a family of Tejano musicians and fit the Nashville bill, perfecting a mix of country and rock. Let's take a look at Rick Treviño's best 10 songs.

"In My Dreams"

"In My Dreams" was the title track single from Treviño's sixth studio album. The record was produced by Raul Malo, lead singer for the alt-country band The Mavericks. The Mavericks also recorded "In My Dreams" and released it on their 2003 album The Mavericks. The song peaked at No. 41 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks.

"A Quarter At A Time"

"A Quarter at a Time" was a single from Treviño's very first album, Dos Mundos.

"Honky Tonk Crowd"

Originally a Marty Stuart song, Treviño released the tune as the second single from his 1994 eponymous record. It peaked at No. 35 on the Billboard country chart.

"Just Enough Rope"

Another great song from his record Rick Treviño, Treviño originally recorded "Just Enough Rope" in Spanish for his Dos Mundos record.

"Doctor Time"

This song was written by Susan Longacre and Lonnie Wilson. Treviño released the song as his fourth single from his self-titled record. It was his second top ten hit on the country charts, reaching No. 5 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

Read More: Taylor Swift's 'Red (Taylor' Version)': The 10 Best Songs, Ranked

"I Only Get This Way With You"

"I Only Get This Way With You" is a song written by Dave Loggins and Alan Ray. Treviño released it as the third single from his record Learning As You Go. The single peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard chart.

"Bobbie Ann Mason"

This song was released in 1995 as the second single from the record Looking for the Light. The song reached No. 6 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

"She Can't Say I Didn't Cry"

"She Can't Say I Didn't Cry" was written by Troy Martin, Tony Martin and Reese Wilson. The song was released in 1994 as the third single from his self-titled album. Treviño scored his first top ten hit with this song reaching No. 3 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart

"Learning As You Go"

This song was the first single and title track from the 1996 album Learning As You Go. The single reached No. 2 on the Billboard chart.

"Running Out Of Reasons To Run"

"Running Out Of Reasons To Run" was Treviño's second single from the record Learning As You Go. The single reached the top of the Billboard chart and it was Treviño's only No. 1 song.

Honorable Mention:

"Whole Town Blue"

"Better In Texas"

"See Rock City"

"Save This One for Me"