Taylor Swift's 'Red (Taylor's Version)': The 10 Best Songs, Ranked

Taylor Swift has done it again. She is currently dominating the world of music with her Red (Taylor's Version) studio album.

In case you're out of the loop, Swift released Red in 2012 under Big Machine Records. In 2018, her contract under Big Machine ran out and opened up the opportunity for her to rerecord her songs in order for her to own the masters to her own songs. Thankfully, Republic Records believes in Swift's dreams and she will re-release her albums one by one under their direction.

If you haven't had time to sit down and listen to the 30 song tracklist, here's our list of the top 10 songs from Red (Taylor's Version).

10. "I Bet You Think About Me" ft. Chris Stapleton

Swift and Stapleton are the collaboration we never knew we needed! Fun fact: the music video was directed by American actress Blake Lively.

9. "State Of Grace (Acoustic Version)"

This is one of the most beautiful songs on the record. While the fully produced song is higher on the record, there's something about the intimacy and the rawness of the song being acoustic that makes it even more amazing.

8. "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together"

This will always be one of Swift's most fun songs. Who doesn't love screaming about a breakup at the top of their lungs? Back when the song was originally released in 2012, the song set a Guinness world record for being the "fastest-selling single in digital history."

7. "The Last Time" ft. Gary Lightbody of Snow Patrol

This remake is unbelievable. After listening to the 2012 release of Red, I didn't think this song could ever get any better. However, the 2021 version proved me wrong! Swift and Lightbody remade the song perfectly.

6. "Red"

We can't leave out the title track. "Red" is just as amazing as ever. The revamped version really shows off how Taylor's voice has matured over the past nine years.

5. "Ronan"

Swift has been playing this song live for years, and fans are excited to finally have a recorded version of one of the saddest songs ever written. If you don't believe me, listen for yourself.

4. "Better Man (From The Vault)"

Little Big Town had a hit with this Swift song back in 2016. Thankfully, Swift decided to release it on Red (Taylor's Version) so we can hear how the country song originally came together.

3. "Everything Has Changed" ft. Ed Sheeran

Swift and Sheeran have done it again. They've recorded the perfect song! Back in 2012, the song peaked at No. 32 on the Billboard chart and won Swift and Sheeran BMI and Radio Disney awards.

2. "Nothing New" ft. Phoebe Bridgers

This song took Swift and Bridgers fans by storm. So far, it's reached No. 43 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and to No. 11 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs.

1. "All Too Well" and "All Too Well (10 Minute Version)"

That's right, we've got to include both versions of the song. The 10-minute version of the song is the longest song to ever land as a No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, overtaking Don McLean's 1972 hit "American Pie."

Here's the entire tracklist and the songwriters of each song in case you think we missed anything!

Red (Taylor's Version): Track List

1. "State of Grace" Swift

2. "Red" Swift

3. "Treacherous" Swift / Dan Wilson

4. "I Knew You Were Trouble" Swift / Max Martin / Shellback

5. "All Too Well" Swift / Liz Rose

6. "22" Swift / Martin / Shellback

7. "I Almost Do" Swift

8. "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" Swift / Martin / Shellback

9."Stay Stay Stay" Swift

10. "The Last Time" (featuring Gary Lightbody of Snow Patrol) Swift / Lightbody / Jacknife Lee

11. "Holy Ground" Swift

12. "Sad Beautiful Tragic" Swift

13. "The Lucky One" Swift

14, "Everything Has Changed" (featuring Ed Sheeran) Swift / Sheeran

15. "Starlight" Swift

16. "Begin Again" Swift

17. "The Moment I Knew" Swift

18. "Come Back... Be Here" Swift / Wilson

19. "Girl at Home" Swift

20. "State of Grace" (acoustic version) Swift

21. "Ronan" Swift

22. "Better Man" Swift

23. "Nothing New" (featuring Phoebe Bridgers) Swift

24. "Babe" Swift / Patrick Monahan

25. "Message in a Bottle" Swift / Martin / Shellback

26. "I Bet You Think About Me" (featuring Chris Stapleton) Swift / Lori McKenna

27. "Forever Winter" Swift / Mark Foster

28. "Run" (featuring Ed Sheeran) Swift / Sheeran

29. "The Very First Night" Swift / Amund Bjørklund / Espen Lind

30. "All Too Well (10 Minute Version)" Swift / Rose