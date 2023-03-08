The 95th Academy Awards will take place this Sunday, March 12, and the show will undoubtedly feature many special moments when stars accept their awards. Country music has made its way into the Oscars a few times, including in 1981 when Sissy Spacek was nominated for Best Actress for her portrayal of Loretta Lynn in the 1980 film, Coal Miner's Daughter.



The movie depicted the life of the country legend, and Lynn herself had a hand in producing the film. At the 53rd Oscars in '81, Spacek was up against Ellen Burstyn for Resurrection, Goldie Hawn for Private Benjamin, Mary Tyler Moore for Ordinary People and Gena Rowlands for Gloria. Actor Dustin Hoffman presented the award, and the crowd exploded in applause when he announced Spacek as the winner.



See the moment here:





Spacek was visibly ecstatic to win the award, saying "This is the greatest.""For the first time in my life, I'm speechless," she added upon taking the stage.The actress shared her love for making the movie, saying she began working on the movie with "a bunch of strangers," and finished working on it with "a bunch of friends." Lynn was in the audience at the time of Spacek's award acceptance, and she smiled radiantly as Spacek accepted her award. The singer was the first person Spacek thanked in her speech.Spacek went on to thank more people involved in the film, including Tommy Lee Jones, who played the role of Lynn's real-life husband, Doo Little."All the cast and crew that worked on Coal Miner's Daughter, I share this with you and I love you," she said at the end of her speech.Coal Miner's Daughter was released on March 7, 1980 and was based on Lynn's life and biography of the same name. The movie and biography were both named after her hit 1970 song "Coal Miner's Daughter," which tells the story of her upbringing. The song was included on her 16th album of the same name.