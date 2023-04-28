There's a Secret Sale Happening Now on Reese Witherspoon's Go-To Summer Shoe

With a career spanning over two decades, Reese Witherspoon has consistently been a style icon, showcasing her unique fashion sense both on and off the red carpet. But if there's one thing in the fashion world she loves unconditionally, it's her Birkenstock sandals.

Birkenstock is a German brand with a history dating all the way back to 1774. And right now, it's the ultimate cool-girl shoe for Hollywood's A-list. Known for its incredible comfort and top-notch craftsmanship. Sporting their famous cork footbed that magically molds to your feet, Birkenstocks are a great choice for lounging around the house, running errands, or...being Reese Witherspoon.

It's hard to imagine a star schlubbing around in a pair of Birks like we'd throw on Crocs or an old pair of sneakers, but sometimes you've gotta toss glamour out the window and trade it for comfort. Or you just might go crazy. And she's definitely been seen rocking these shoes several times over, as have celebs like Kendall Jenner and Katie Holmes.

Want to steal Witherspoon's look? If you act quickly, you can snag a pair of Birkenstocks yourself for as low as $55 at Gilt. You can save big on the brand's 100+ styles and shades for a few days only during Gilt's flash sale. You've got until May 2 at noon ET to bag your own Birks, from Witherspoon's fave Arizona sandal, to styles like Milano, Madrid, and much more. Just head on over to the store and enter your email for access to the sale.

You can snag the Arizona sandal specifically for just $80 right now, down from $100. It has two adjustable straps and a casual low foot bed made of cork. It might look uncomfortable, but give it time. After it molds to your foot, it'll become the most comfortable shoe you've ever worn.

So take a page out of Witherspoon's fashion closet and see if you can't find some Birks you wanna rock. It's a great time to bring home a pair of these popular shoes, given that they're on sale at all.

