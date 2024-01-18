The festival is held in the expansive landscape of Natural Chimneys Park in Mount Solon, Va.

Ever since 2013, Virginia-based folk/Americana band The Steel Wheels have hosted their Red Wing Roots Music Festival in the expansive landscape of Natural Chimneys Park in Mount Solon, Va. The band is hosting the multifaceted festival for its 11th straight year June 21-24. They are announcing the first phase of the lineup exclusively with Wide Open Country today (Jan. 18).

For the band, starting the tradition of the Red Wing Roots Music Festival was a way to build community and have a place for fans to gather. This year's lineup reflects the "idyllic environment" in which the festival take place with acts ranging from folk, to country, to R&B/Soul and more.

In addition to The Steel Wheels, this year's festival will feature entertainment from Brent Cobb, Lee Fields & The Expressions, Lindsay Lou, Myron Elkins, Jake Xerxes Fussell, Mapache, Charlotte Cornfield, Tall Tall Trees, Tray Wellington Band and Viv & Riley.

The Steel Wheel's Trent Wagler tells Wide Open Country he's excited to offer brand new acts and a wide musical range to this year's festival goers.

"I am just so happy that Red Wing continues to grow the sort of styles that we're able to feature, and I'm so happy that we have a crowd that has been receptive and open to letting us curate this music," he says. "I feel excited about the breadth and the variance we have within this larger and larger tent of what it means to be doing roots music."

Wagler adds that there will be some "fun surprises" for fans as well.

In addition to the music, Red Wing offers outdoor activities throughout the weekend, such as swimming, bike rides, yoga, runs, hiking, fishing and more. There will also be a variety of food, craft vendors and activities for kids. Through the music and other offerings, Wagler says the festival showcases everything their home area has to offer, while keeping an intimate, hometown feeling.

"To us, we wanted, and I think we have tried to articulate what's special about the Shenandoah Valley, and what's special about Virginia and being on this side of the country," Wagler says. "Some of that comes through the lineup, and some of that comes through the activities and the vibe on site. We hope it also comes through our music and our hosting duties as the band."

The Steel Wheels will come to the festival with new music in tow. They release their new album, Sideways, on Feb. 9.