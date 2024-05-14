Red Lobster Is Shutting Down Several Restaurants: List Of All Locations Affected

Red Lobster is getting boiled. The popular seafood chain has temporarily closed down several restaurants and permanently closed down others. In total, it looks like at least 87 restaurants across 27 states have temporarily closed. Some have even began auctioning off their equipment inside.

Of that list, it looks like 48 locations are auctioning their equipment. That would imply that these locations don't plan to become operational again. So what gives? Well, Red Lobster made the announcement and change so fast that many employees didn't have time to plan ahead. They were reportedly caught off-guard.

Red Lobster reportedly is considering bankruptcy. It's all due to it's Endless Shrimp promotion, which in fact did have an end. Red Lobster lost around $20 million in 2023. It's not looking good for the chainThai Union Group CFO Ludovic Regis Henri Garnier said the offer was intended to boost sales. However, it failed to have the impact that they wanted.

"We wanted to boost our traffic, and it didn't work," Garnier told investors in November 2023, according to Restaurant Business Magazine. "We want to keep it on the menu. And of course we need to be much more careful regarding what are the entry points and what is the price point we are offering for this promotion."

Note that more Red Lobsters could be closed. It's best to call.

List Of All Red Lobster Locations Affected

