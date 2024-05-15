Reba McEntire's Newest Comedy, 'Happy's Place,' Has Fans Mostly Excited: 'Don't Disappoint Reba's Fans'

Reba McEntire is finally ready to light up the television scene once again after the emotional roller-coaster that was Reba's cancellation. Despite the highly controversial, sour note of her last television outing, Happy's Place is the upcoming comedy show fans hope will showcase why Queen Reba should've never been denied in the first place.

I mean, it has all the trappings of your "typical sitcom," but McEntire brings an undeniable energy to the table. She's sassy, and she carries herself with a built-in wisdom and charm fans would be hard-pressed to criticize this early. ...Right, internet? Are we having a good day today?

I hope u don't disappoint Reba's fans like you did with MagnumPI. Giving the show a chance is great, just don't fill the fans with false hope like you did with Magnum’s. You may only think about the money, but for them, the show has emotional value, and using that was just cruel — Perdita Weekly (@perditaweeksnet) May 15, 2024

Oh. Wait, that's... ...that's not terrible criticism, actually. That's not bad at all.

#MagnumPI is a perfectly good family show. Why not #SaveMagnumPI instead of reinventing another family show that could fail. @NBC and @cbs decision making makes no sense. Everyone knows the networks can film shows anywhere in the world to make it appear as if in Hawaii if $$$ is… — Lynn Via (@LynnVia7) May 15, 2024

Did the showrunner of Magnum P.I. bribe these people? Then again, I've never watched the show. Perhaps it's as incredible as these folks say it is. ...Or was, rather. It's okay, I've been burned by NBC, too. Still waiting on my Hannibal renewal! It's gonna happen any day now! (NBC, I swear, if you don't bring Hannibal back—)

Reba McEntire Is All-In On 'Happy's Place,' And Fans Seem To Believe In It, Too

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, McEntire couldn't wait to dish on Happy's Place. "We have been working on trying to get another show since we were canceled on the Reba show," McEntire said. "We got to do Malibu Country for one season. We've got the same producers, same showrunner, same writers, and now we're back with Melissa Peterman and Rex Linn, my boyfriend, and wonderful, wonderful cast and crew."

Well, Queen Reba, your fanbase is certainly ready for it.

I’m so excited #HappysPlace was picked up by the net work #ICant wait! I just re-watched #TheHammer for the 14th time yesterday. @Reba, is hoping for a new album as well, too much to hope for?? I’ve loved Reba since the early 80s thanks to my grandpa.❤️ — LisaM (@Im4bluewaves) May 15, 2024

Yeah, Lisa! See, Lisa's rarin' to dive on in!

Can’t wait!!!!

I’ve been wishing so hard for years that Reba would get a reboot! — Rbugg (@timbo6213gmail1) May 15, 2024

You could certainly argue that Happy's Place is a soft reboot of Reba, sure! That's another happy fan preparing for the Queen's debut!

You already had a great show about family and friendship, but you tossed that one out like the trash. Now you expect us to watch you do it to another? No thanks!

How about we #SaveMagnumPI first?!

No New Shows!!! #MagnumPI#MakeMagnumStreamable pic.twitter.com/FNfs1ntXuv — D Grey is boycotting NBC/CBS to #SaveMagnumPI ?? (@MrsGrey0718) May 15, 2024

Yeah, yeah! ...Wait, that's not praise nor excitement for Happy's Place! Seriously, what's the deal with Magnum P.I.? I admire the small army that keeps pushing for it, though. I wish the Hannibal fanbase would come out of the woodwork and cape for its revival, but go off, Magnum P.I. lovers!

We were talking about Reba McEntire and Happy's Place, but it looks like for y'all, there is no place that's happy anymore.