Reba McEntire's Newest Comedy Happy's Place Has Fans Mostly Excited Don't Disappoint Reba's Fans
Photo By Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Reba McEntire's Newest Comedy, 'Happy's Place,' Has Fans Mostly Excited: 'Don't Disappoint Reba's Fans'

Reba McEntire is finally ready to light up the television scene once again after the emotional roller-coaster that was Reba's cancellation. Despite the highly controversial, sour note of her last television outing, Happy's Place is the upcoming comedy show fans hope will showcase why Queen Reba should've never been denied in the first place.

I mean, it has all the trappings of your "typical sitcom," but McEntire brings an undeniable energy to the table. She's sassy, and she carries herself with a built-in wisdom and charm fans would be hard-pressed to criticize this early. ...Right, internet? Are we having a good day today?

Oh. Wait, that's... ...that's not terrible criticism, actually. That's not bad at all.

Did the showrunner of Magnum P.I. bribe these people? Then again, I've never watched the show. Perhaps it's as incredible as these folks say it is. ...Or was, rather. It's okay, I've been burned by NBC, too. Still waiting on my Hannibal renewal! It's gonna happen any day now! (NBC, I swear, if you don't bring Hannibal back—)

Reba McEntire Is All-In On 'Happy's Place,' And Fans Seem To Believe In It, Too

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, McEntire couldn't wait to dish on Happy's Place. "We have been working on trying to get another show since we were canceled on the Reba show," McEntire said. "We got to do Malibu Country for one season. We've got the same producers, same showrunner, same writers, and now we're back with Melissa Peterman and Rex Linn, my boyfriend, and wonderful, wonderful cast and crew."

Well, Queen Reba, your fanbase is certainly ready for it.

Yeah, Lisa! See, Lisa's rarin' to dive on in!

You could certainly argue that Happy's Place is a soft reboot of Reba, sure! That's another happy fan preparing for the Queen's debut!

Yeah, yeah! ...Wait, that's not praise nor excitement for Happy's Place! Seriously, what's the deal with Magnum P.I.? I admire the small army that keeps pushing for it, though. I wish the Hannibal fanbase would come out of the woodwork and cape for its revival, but go off, Magnum P.I. lovers!

We were talking about Reba McEntire and Happy's Place, but it looks like for y'all, there is no place that's happy anymore.

