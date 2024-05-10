Reba McEntire Talks Performing 'Happy's Place' Theme Song

Reba McEntire is back with a new show Happy's Place. That can only mean another timeless TV theme song is on the way!

NBC picked up a new series with Reba on May 7th. With fans eager to hear another classic from the 69-year-old country icon, she spoke with People Magazine about a new theme song. "Oh, definitely. I'll be singing the theme song. We've started working on it, and we'll have it soon finished. If they say it's a go, I'll finish it up and have it ready for when we go to series," she told the interviewer.

Fans have been waiting for a new show from McEntire since her original sitcom's sudden cancellation in 2007. It was puzzling at the time, so much so, TV president of 20th Century Fox Gary Newman was confused. "The WB didn't really know how to communicate with advertisers or expand their audience to make it work. I'm convinced that it could have been a big hit on CBS or ABC," Newman told Variety at the time.

More on Reba and Happy's Place

Reba can't seem to stop gushing about the show so far. The show features former Reba costar Melissa Peterman and boyfriend Rex Linn. She's elated with the experience and how much fun it has been, "We've got a great ensemble with same producers, showrunner and writers as we had with the Reba show, and it's a great script."

The singer/actor gives a rough sketch of the plot while dangling a twist viewers have to tune into the pilot to find out. "My [character Bobbie's] dad was Happy, that was his name, and we owned a tavern called Happy's Place," she details, "Well, Happy passed, and so he's passed the tavern onto me, but there's a little hiccup involved, so that's the mystery right there. Everybody has to tune in and watch it, and I hope they love it."

The twist is that her half-sister is now her business partner. Latin American actress Belissa Escobedo plays her role, known for her work in Blue Beetle and Hocus Pocus 2. Given her ethnicity and the usual hilarity that comes with a Reba sitcom, there will be plenty of hijinks.