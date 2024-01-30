Reba McEntire's New Sitcom Sounds Like a Worthy Successor to 'Reba'

Throughout her nearly 50-year career, Reba McEntire has made a name for herself as an all-around entertainer, singer, actor and host. Although known first and foremost for her illustrious music career, her acting abilities have captivated fans for years, especially throughout the run of her sitcom, "Reba" (2001-2007). Now, 17 years after the final episode of "Reba," McEntire is returning to TV to lead her own sitcom once again.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed Monday evening (Jan. 29) that McEntire will star in a still-untitled comedy that has received a pilot order at NBC. The multi-camera sitcom finds McEntire playing a character who "inherits her father's restaurant and is less than thrilled to discover that she has a new business partner in the half-sister she never knew she had."

The new venture will also reunite McEntire with former "Reba" showrunner Kevin Abbott, who will write the script. Abott also worked on "Last Man Standing," "Roseanne," "The Golden Girls" and another McEntire-led sitcom, "Malibu County."

Former "Reba" executive producers Michael Hanel and Mindy Schultheis, as well as Julie Abbott, have also signed on for the series. The show is the first pilot order of the 2024 season for NBC.

Although it's been years since McEntire has led a multi-season series, she's been anything but absent from television. Her "Malibu County" series ran for one season from 2012 to 2013, and she has starred in recurring roles in "Young Sheldon," "Big Sky," as well as in multiple TV movies. McEntire is also a recent addition to the coaching staff on NBC's "The Voice," making her debut on the show on Season 24 in 2023. She will return as a coach on the series for Season 25, which premieres Monday, Feb. 26.

Fans can also catch McEntire on the small screen when she takes the field to sing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl on Feb. 11.