Reba McEntire Wants This Country Icon To Cameo In Her New Sitcom

Reba McEntire's grand return to television, Happy's Place, has everyone excited at all the potential plotlines and characters that could be featured. Reba came and went with a fair bit of controversy following its cancellation. Now, McEntire has her sights set on a redemption tour, and there's only one man she has in mind to make a fun cameo appearance!

Okay, that should be long enough so y'all can't easily see the answer from the front page: it's Blake Shelton. I know, I know. Had to bury the lede a little, but we can get into it now!

Per CBS8, McEntire teased a potential Blake Shelton Happy's Place cameo. "He's worked so hard and so long," McEntire said of Shelton. But she made sure to add that she was interested, in no uncertain terms. "Blake, you heard it!"

As you can imagine, some people are already chomping at the bit at such a prospect. "So thrilled to hear that Reba McEntire is eager for Blake Shelton to make a guest appearance on her new sitcom, 'Happy's Place'! Seems appreciate his hard work and dedication. Blake, this could be your next big thing!" one X (formerly known as Twitter) user excitedly stated.

Reba McEntire Is Asking Blake Shelton To Make A 'Happy's Place' Cameo

Who are we kidding? Queen Reba is most likely going to get her way. Plus, I can't imagine Shelton would be one to turn down a nice TV paycheck. McEntire will also have the ear of someone very close to Shelton on the upcoming season of The Voice. Perhaps she can convince said person to ease Shelton into the idea. Worth a try, right?

Taking a quick temperature of the room, how are we feeling about Happy's Place? Honestly — don't lie to yourself. I'm open to it! I hinted at this before, but it seems like it'll be a typical sitcom with a charismatic lead in McEntire. Sometimes, all you need is strong performances to carry a show that may be lacking in plot-related substance.

But maybe Happy's Place will be a pleasant surprise! I can't envision McEntire shooting for anything short of phenomenal. That's the woman's baseline, after all.