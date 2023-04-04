Reba McEntire Speaks Out on Tennessee's Anti-Drag Bill

Reba McEntire has shared her stance on Tennessee's Senate Bill 3, signed into law by Gov. Bill Lee, which limits the manner in which drag shows are performed in the state.

In an interview with the L.A. Times, McEntire -- who doesn't often talk about politics -- said she is "disappointed" by the law.

"I wish they would spend that much time and energy and money on feeding the homeless children in those two counties," she said when asked about the new law.

She continued, offering support to drag performers and stating her view that state government should focus on other goals.

"I mean, we've got a real problem in this country, and to be worrying about men wanting to dress up as women?" she said. "God bless 'em to wear those high heels -- I feel for 'em. But let's center our attention on something that really needs attention."

Although McEntire shared her opinion about this specific piece of legislation, she also reaffirmed her commitment to staying out of politics: "I don't do politics. Never have. My job is to entertain. I'm not there to influence people one way or another how to vote."

She had no comment when asked about statements from other country artists, such as those from fellow singer Maren Morris.

"That does not apply to me," she said.

Senate Bill 3 specifically restricts "adult cabaret performance," including drag performances, from being performed on "public property" and "in a location where the adult cabaret performance could be viewed by a person who is not an adult." The bill states that violations could result in misdemeanor or felony charges.

Lee signed the bill into law in early March, but it was blocked by a federal judge on March 31, CNN reports. U.S. District Court Judge Thomas L. Parker wrote that the court found the statute "vague and overly broad" and said the state did not supply "compelling government interest" for restricting drag performances.

McEntire has been continuously touring this year, and she will wrap up her current batch of dates with three shows in April. She is set to visit Manchester, N.H., on April 13; Hershey, Penn., on April 14; and New York, N.Y., on April 15. Terri Clark joins her as opener.