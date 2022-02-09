Reba McEntire's 'Somehow You Do' Nominated For an Oscar

Reba McEntire is celebrating after nominations for the 94th Academy Awards were officially revealed on Tuesday morning. McEntire's rendition of "Somehow You Do" is nominated for Best Original Song. The song was featured in the film Four Good Days starring Glenn Close, Mila Kunis and Stephen Root.

"Somehow You Do" was actually written by Diane Warren, who will receive the Oscar if the song wins. This is Warren's 13th Oscar nomination, with her latest nominated songs being "Io Si (Seen) from Netflix's The Life Ahead, "I'll Fight" for RBG, "I'm Standing with You" from Breakthrough and "Stand Up for Something" from Marshall.

The actress took to social media to celebrate Warren, posting a photo of them both, saying, "Congratulations to Diane Warren on her #Oscar nomination for "Somehow You Do"!" Thanks for allowing me to be a part of another one of your beautiful creations. #SomehowYouDo #FourGoodDays."

McEntire had first revealed the song and music video back in April. Other songs nominated in the Best Original Song field are "Dos Oruguitas" from Encanto, "Be Alive" from King Richard, "Down to Joy" from Belfast and "No Time to Die" from No Time To Die.

Another Nashville favorite with country ties, Nicole Kidman, is also celebrating after receiving a nomination for Best Actress for her portrayal of Lucile Ball in Being the Ricardos. Other nominees in the category include Penelope Cruz for Parallel Mothers, Kristen Stewart for Spencer, Olivia Coleman for The Lost Daughter and Jessica Chastain for her role in The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

This isn't the first time Kidman has been nominated in the Best Actress category. She was nominated for her work in Rabbit Hole, The Hours and Moulin Rouge! She also received a Best Supporting Actress nomination for Lion.

The 97th Academy Awards will take place on March 27 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood in Los Angeles. It will be broadcasted live on ABC at 8 PM ET.

