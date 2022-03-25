Every year, the Academy Awards brings together some of the most renowned filmmakers in Hollywood to recognize the best films of the year. Making movies requires countless moving parts and all major members of the process are recognized with nominations, from the director to the hair and makeup team. While it feels like the western genre has been making a comeback in recent years, westerns have actually been recognized at the Oscars since the very beginning.

Some of the most classic westerns of all time didn't get the attention you might have expected at the Oscars though. For example, The Searchers wasn't even nominated, and the original True Grit, which earned John Wayne his only Oscar, only received two nominations as did another one of his classics, Red River. The Magnificent Seven and The Ox-Bow Incident each only got one nod and Sergio Leone has never even received a nomination. But it seems like ever since Kevin Costner reignited the genre in the early '90s, westerns are hotter than ever.

The Netflix western The Power of the Dog has been talk of the town at the 2022 Oscars, boasting an impressive 11 nominations. But do they have the most of any western movie? Currently, Dances With Wolves holds the western record with a whopping 12 nominations across the various categories. It seems like every few years there's a popular new western full of cowboys, gunslingers and more that gets recognized by the Academy, which is definitely exciting to see for fans of the genre.

Here are the western movies that have received the most Oscar nominations so far. There are definitely some nominees not included on this list but for the sake of narrowing things down, these are only the westerns with at least four nominations.

19. The Power of the Dog (2022)

Best Picture - Jane Campion, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning and Roger Frappier

Best Director - Jane Campion

Best Actor - Benedict Cumberbatch

Best Supporting Actor - Jesse Plemons, Kodi Smit-McPhee

Best Supporting Actress - Kirsten Dunst

Best Adapted Screenplay - Jane Campion

Best Cinematography - Ari Wegner

Best Film Editing - Peter Sciberras

Best Original Score - Jonny Greenwood

Best Production Design - Grant Major and Amber Richards

Best Sound - Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie, Tara Webb

18. News of the World (2020)

Best Cinematography - Dariusz Wolski

Best Original Score - James Newton Howard

Best Production Design - David Crank and Elizabeth Keenan

Best Sound - Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller, and John Pritchett

17. Hell or High Water (2016)

Best Picture - Carla Hacken and Julie Yorn

Best Supporting Actor - Jeff Bridges

Best Original Screenplay - Taylor Sheridan

Best Film Editing - Jake Roberts

16. The Revenant (2015)

Best Picture - Arnon Milchan, Steve Golin, Alejandro G. Iñárritu, Mary Parent and Keith Redmon

Best Director - Alejandro G. Iñárritu (won)

Best Actor - Leonardo DiCaprio (won)

Best Supporting Actor - Tom Hardy

Best Cinematography - Emmanuel Lubezki (won)

Best Costume Design - Jacqueline West

Best Film Editing - Stephen Mirrione

Best Makeup and Hairstyling - Siân Grigg, Duncan Jarman and Robert Pandini

Best Production Design - Production Design: Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Hamish Purdy

Best Sound Editing - Martin Hernández and Lon Bender

Best Sound Mixing - Jon Taylor, Frank A. Montaño, Randy Thom and Chris Duesterdiek

Best Visual Effects - Rich McBride, Matthew Shumway, Jason Smith and Cameron Waldbauer

15. Django Unchained (2012)

Best Picture - Stacey Sher, Reginald Hudlin, Pilar Savone

Best Supporting Actor - Christoph Waltz (won)

Best Original Screenplay - Quentin Tarantino (won)

Best Cinematography - Robert Richardson

Best Sound Editing - Wylie Stateman

14. True Grit (2010)

Best Picture - Scott Rudin, Ethan and Joel Coen

Best Director - Joel and Ethan Coen

Best Actor - Jeff Bridges

Best Supporting Actress - Hailee Steinfeld

Best Adapted Screenplay - Joel and Ethan Coen

Best Art Direction - Art Direction: Jess Gonchor; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh

Best Cinematography - Roger Deakins

Best Costume Design - Mary Zophres

Best Sound Editing - Skip Lievsay and Craig Berkey

Best Sound Mixing - Skip Lievsay, Craig Berkey, Greg Orloff and Peter Kurland

13. No Country for Old Men (2007)

Best Picture - , Joel and Ethan Coen (won)

Best Director - Joel and Ethan Coen (won)

Best Supporting Actor -

Best Adapted Screenplay - Joel and Ethan Coen (won)

Best Cinematography - Roger Deakins

Best Film Editing - Joel and Ethan Coen (as Roderick Jaynes)

Best Sound Editing - Skip Lievsay

Best Sound Mixing - Skip Lievsay, Craig Berkey, Greg Orloff and Peter Kurland

12. Unforgiven (1992)

Best Picture - Clint Eastwood (won)

Best Director - Clint Eastwood (won)

Best Actor - Clint Eastwood

Best Supporting Actor - Gene Hackman (won)

Best Screenplay - David Webb Peoples

Best Art Direction - Henry Bumstead and Janice Blackie-Goodine

Best Cinematography - Jack N. Green

Best Film Editing - Joel Cox (won)

Best Sound - Henry Bumstead and Janice Blackie-Goodine

11. Dances With Wolves (1990)

Best Picture - Jim Wilson and Kevin Costner (won)

Best Director - Kevin Costner (won)

Best Actor - Kevin Costner

Best Supporting Actor - Graham Greene

Best Supporting Actress - Mary McDonnell

Best Adapted Screenplay - Michael Blake (won)

Best Art Direction - Jeffrey Beecroft and Lisa Dean

Best Cinematography - Dean Semler (won)

Best Costume Design - Elsa Zamparelli

Best Film Editing - Neil Travis (won)

Best Original Score - John Barry (won)

Best Sound - Russell Williams, Jeffrey Perkins, Bill W. Benton, and Gregory H. Watkins (won)

10. Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)

Best Picture - John Foreman

Best Director - George Roy Hill

Best Screenplay - William Goldman (won)

Best Cinematography - Conrad Hall (won)

Best Original Score - Burt Bacharach (won)

Best Song - "Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head" - Burt Bacharach and Hal David (won)

Best Sound - William Edmondson and David Dockendorf

9. Cat Ballou (1965)

Best Actor - Lee Marvin (won)

Best Screenplay - Walter Newman and Frank Pierson

Best Film Editing - Charles Nelson

Best Score - Frank De Vol

Best Original Song - "The Ballad of Cat Ballou" - Jerry Livingston and Mack David

8. How the West Was Won (1962)

Best Picture - Bernard Smith

Best Cinematography - William Daniels, Milton Krasner, Charles Lang, and Joseph LaShelle

Best Screenplay - James R. Webb (won)

Best Set Direction - George Davis, William Ferrari, Addison Hehr, Henry Grace, Don Greenwood Jr., and Jack Mills

Best Film Editing - Harold F. Kress (won)

Best Original Score - Alfred Newman and Ken Darby

Best Costume Design - Walter Plunkett

Best Sound - Franklin Milton (won)

7. Giant (1956)

Best Picture - George Stevens and Henry Ginsberg

Best Director - George Stevens (won)

Best Actor - James Dean, Rock Hudson

Best Supporting Actress - Mercedes McCambridge

Best Screenplay - Ivan Moffat and Fred Guiol

Best Art Direction - Boris Leven and Ralph S. Hurst

Best Costume Design - Moss Mabry and Marjorie Best

Best Film Editing - William Hornbeck, Philip W. Anderson and Fred Bohanan

Best Score - Dimitri Tiomkin

6. Shane (1953)

Best Picture - George Stevens

Best Director - George Stevens

Best Supporting Actor - Brandon deWilde, Jack Palance

Best Screenplay -A. B. Guthrie Jr.

Best Cinematography (won)

5. High Noon (1952)

Best Picture - Stanley Kramer

Best Director - Fred Zinnemann

Best Actor - Gary Cooper (won)

Best Screenplay - Carl Foreman

Best Film Editing - Elmo Williams and Harry W. Gerstad (won)

Best Score - Dimitri Tiomkin (won)

Best Original Song - "The Ballad of High Noon" - Dimitri Tiomkin and Ned Washington (won)

4. The Treasure of the Sierra Madre (1948)

Best Picture - Henry Blanke

Best Director - John Huston (won)

Best Supporting Actor - Walter Huston (won)

Best Screenplay - John Huston (won)

3. Stagecoach (1939)

Best Picture - John Ford

Best Director - John Ford

Best Supporting Actor - Thomas Mitchell (won)

Best Cinematography - Bert Glennon

Best Original Score - Richard Hageman, W. Franke Harling, John Leipold, Leo Shuken (won)

Best Film Editing - Otho Lovering, Dorothy Spencer

Best Art Direction - Alexander Toluboff

2. Cimarron (1931)

Best Picture - William LeBaron (won)

Best Director - Wesley Ruggles

Best Actor - Richard Dix

Best Actress - Irene Dunne

Best Screenplay - Howard Estabrook (won)

Best Art Direction - Max Rée (won)

Best Cinematography - Edward Cronjager

1. In Old Arizona (1928)

Best Picture - Irving Cummings

Best Director - Irving Cummings

Best Actor - Warner Baxter (won)

Best Screenplay - Tom Barry

Best Cinematography - Arthur Edeson

