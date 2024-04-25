Reba McEntire Says You Can Thank These Two Icons For Her Return To Hosting ACM Awards For 17th Time

Reba McEntire is returning to host the ACM Awards for a record 17th time. The singer said you can probably thank these two music icons for her return to the event.

We're talking of course about last year's hosts Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks. Speaking with ET, McEntire said she saw how much fun the two were having hosting the event. A little bit of her competitive streak kicked in, and McEntire realized that she wanted to host once again.

"I saw Dolly [Parton] and Garth {Brooks] doing it last year and I thought, 'Man, that's fun! They're having a great time,' and my competitiveness came in there," McEntire said.

Though she's appeared on the show 16 times before, McEntire says it's different every time. She feels excited by the unpredictability of it all. She said, "It's fun, I love live television. There's nothing like it." As far as who she would like to perform with this year, McEntire had an out of left field choice. "Reba McEntire and Bruno Mars," McEntire said. "I'm a huge fan of Bruno." We'll see if McEntire actually makes the collaboration a reality.

Reba McEntire Talks Favorite Memories

Given the fact that she's hosted so many times through the years, McEntire also took a look back at some of her favorite moments. She first hosted the awards show all the way back in 1985. She said, "In a way it seems like 100 years, in a way it seems like it just flew by like that."

She continued, "[I have] great memories — getting to work with Dick Clark, all the artists, the people that I co-hosted with." She also revealed another of her favorite moments.

"I think my favorite memories are the clothes that I got to wear that I wouldn't wear anyplace else other than the ACMs," she said. "Sandi Spika loved to come to me and say, 'Here, I'm drawing this little sketch out, so what do you think?' I'm like, 'Oh my gosh! Can I please put that on?' I was her guinea pig. I think I was her little paper doll ... I never would say, 'I don't like that,' 'cause I liked everything she did! And she'd do just different things with my hair and I'd go for it. It was a blast."

We'll see what McEntire gets up to. In the meantime, you can watch her on The Voice.