Carrie Underwood Fans Slam ACM Awards For Snubbing Singer

ACM Awards recently announced its nominees for the year, and it's missing one major name in particular — Carrie Underwood. Fans took to social media to complain about the snub.

The organization didn't nominate Underwood for either Female Artist or Entertainer of the Year. The organization nominated Kelsea Ballerini, Ashley McBride, Megan Moroney, Kacey Musgraves, and Lainey Wilson for Female Artist of the Year. Only Wilson made Entertainer of the Year nominations. It led one fan to complain, "Only one female nominated for entertainer?!! Do better ?"

It seems like the awards are focusing on newer artists on the scene. Miranda Lambert didn't make the cut either as someone pointed out. They wrote, "First time in so long Miranda hasn't been nominated for Female of the year but I guess she doesn't have a new album."

Others commented, "Did Carrie get banned?" "Seriously?? Now Carrie can't even get a nomination??" "I'm bummed to see Carrie's not nominated."

Another wrote, "How come no Miranda she is still out there doing what she loves but ever since what happened in las Vegas everybody seems to hate her she had every right to do what she did but people are just mad because they know now she is the most nominated artist in country music ever so she still deserves awards to and Carrie does to @mirandalambert I will always be a ran fan @carrieunderwood."

Carrie Underwood and ACM Awards

Underwood has a long history with the ACM Awards, winning several awards over her career. Maybe it's time to let someone else try for some. Underwood has won the Entertainer of the Year award three times, making her a standout. Likewise, she hosted the awards in 2022.

The singer seemed to have a good time doing so. She said at the time that she was super pumped to be in Las Vegas hosting the awards.

"I think what excites me most about being at the ACMs this year is that we're all together. We're in Vegas! We're in this gorgeous beautiful giant space. I feel like everybody is just rising to the occasion of filling the space and I'm just really excited to be a part of it," Underwood said. "I just expect everybody to bring their a-games to the stadium and just big performances and obviously celebrating a great year in country music."

So there doesn't appear to be any bad blood between Underwood and the awards show.