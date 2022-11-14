Rex Linn celebrated his 66th birthday on Sunday, Nov. 13, and Reba McEntire shared a sweet tribute to the actor, whom she has been dating since 2020, to celebrate the special day. The post included a photo of the two of them from the recent CMA Awards, and she called Linn the love of her life.

"Happy birthday to the love of my life! So glad we get to celebrate together," she wrote alongside the photo.

The two attended the awards show together and posed on the red carpet. McEntire wore a blue velvet gown Linn sported a black suit. McEntire and Linn also work together as actors on the show Big Sky, and the singer captioned a picture from the CMA Awards by saying that Sunny and Buck (their characters on the show) "clean up good!"

In another post, McEntire recapped her night at the CMA Awards with a collection of photos, saying she and Linn had a "wonderful time." A highlight of the night was McEntire performing a tribute to the late Loretta Lynn with Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert. The singer and Linn also got to meet host Peyton Manning.

"Rex and I had a wonderful time at the #CMAawards last night," she wrote, before thanking her team.

"Loved singing our tribute to Loretta with Miranda and Carrie. The band was absolutely great!" she added. "The night started out getting to meet the great Peyton Manning.He and Luke Bryan did such a great job hosting. The show was wonderful as Luke Combs said, there was a lot of country there, which I was so glad to see and hear. Mixing generations of country music was wonderful. So many I didn't know and so many I was so glad to see again after so many years."

McEntire and Linn even took to the stage together on CMA Awards night to announce the winner for Song of the Year, which was awarded to to Jordan Davis's "Buy Dirt."

