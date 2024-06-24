‘Real World’ Alum Sarah Becker Dies, Cast Members Mourn Her Death

It's a sad day for fans of the reality show The Real World. Sarah Becker, who appeared in Season 5 of the show in 1996, has died. The former reality star committed suicide. She was 52.

Speaking with TMZ, several of Becker's family members confirmed that she died at her home in Illinois last week. Apparently, Becker had moved to the area to take care of some of her relatives. She was acting as a caregiver for her mother and sister. However, she had planned to return to California prior to her tragic suicide.

When she starred on the show, Becker lived in La Jolla, California. She worked at Wildstorm Comics and described herself as a "19-year-old trapped in a 25-year-old body." In response to the news of her passing, several people to took to social media to mourn her passing.

"I saw the news today that we've lost one of everyone's favorite WildStorm folks, Sarah Becker," wrote author Jeff Mariotte on Facebook Sunday. "Even if you weren't into comics in the 90s you might remember her from 'The Real World' (and from the opening episode of her season, some of which was filmed in our offices and at Sarah's wild going-away party)."

Sarah Becker Remembered

Meanwhile, Joel Benjamin wrote, "I just found out that one on [sic] the nicest people that have ever been put in my life, especially during my impressionable ages in my life has passed away. Every time I thought of her I would always see her smile, and bubbly personality. You were loved and will be missed. RIP Sarah Becker."

Comic artist Alé Garza also wrote on Facebook,"I'll never forget seeing your smile, as you rolled by the pit in roller skates, complimenting me on my tall socks, making me blush... you were the one who discovered my art in a pile of photocopies, I owe it all to you."

Meanwhile, several of her Real World castmates also mourned her passing. Dan Renzi took to social media to announce Becker's passing. Renzi said, "Sarah and I had not spoken since the end of our show, so I don't know anything about her struggles."

He continued, "The seven of us in that cast went through a bizarre, intense and sometimes traumatic experience together, and that creates a connection between people, even when they choose not to associate with each other." He added: "I can only say, it's very sad."

Meanwhile, Cynthia Roberts posted a Story to Instagram in tribute: "RIP Roomy. I pray there's happiness for you on the other side," she wrote alongside a photo of Becker.