Frankie Laine's TV Theme 'Rawhide' Captured the Sound and Feel of a Cattle Drive

Few TV series theme songs from any decade hold up quite as well as the cowboy tune that opens episodes of Rawhide. The western series ran from 1959 to 1966 on CBS. It starred Eric Fleming and introduced us to one of the all-time great small- and big-screen western stars, Clint Eastwood.

The song was written in 1958 by lyricist Ned Washington and composer Dimitri Tiomkin and first recorded by pop crooner Frankie Laine. The theme from Rawhide wasn't the first cowboy song recorded by Laine. His 1949 recording of the often-covered "Mule Train" topped the pop charts, and he'd go on to sing the film themes of everything from Gunfight at the OK Corral to Blazing Saddles.

A song that captures the sound and feel of a cattle drive got covered often over the years by everyone from Grand Ole Opry regulars Riders in the Sky to Rawhide star and country singer Sheb Wooley and punk rockers The Dead Kennedys.

It's also synonymous with The Blues Brothers because stars Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi performed it during the film at a country bar.

"Rawhide" Lyrics

Rollin' rollin' rollin'

Rollin' rollin' rollin'

Rollin' rollin' rollin'

Rollin' rollin' rollin'

Rawhide

Keep rollin', rollin', rollin'

Though the streams are swollen

Keep them doggies rollin', rawhide

Through rain and wind and weather

Hell bent for leather

Wishin' my gal was by my side

All the things I'm missin'

Good vittles, love and kissin'

Are waiting at the end of my ride

Move 'em on, head 'em up

Head 'em up, move 'em on

Move 'em on, head 'em up, rawhide

Cut 'em out, ride 'em in

Ride 'em in, cut 'em out

Cut 'em out, ride 'em in, rawhide

Keep movin', movin', movin'

Though they're disapprovin'

Keep them doggies movin', rawhide

Don't try to understand 'em

Just rope 'em, throw, and brand 'em

Soon we'll be livin' high and wide

My heart's calculatin'

My true love will be waitin'

Be waitin' at the end of my ride

Move 'em on, head 'em up

Head 'em up, move 'em on

Move 'em on, head 'em up, rawhide

Cut 'em out, ride 'em in

Ride 'em in, cut 'em out

Cut 'em out, ride 'em in, rawhide

Rollin' rollin' rollin'

Rollin' rollin' rollin'

Rollin' rollin' rollin'

Rollin' rollin' rollin'

Rawhide

Rawhide

