If you're looking for the perfect country love song to ring in Valentine's Day, Raul Malo and Kelly Mickwee are here to deliver. Malo and Mickwee team up for "Tennessee Valentine," a romantic tune made for a moonlight stroll through the Tennessee pines, penned by Rachel Ann Dennison and David Schnaufer.

The recording was produced by Bruce Robison for his Texas-based The Next Waltz record label.

"I've loved Kelley's (Mickwee) voice since I first heard her sing with her group, The Trishas," Malo, who's fronted the country group The Mavericks for over 30 years, tells Wide Open Country. "Bruce [Robison] is a highly respected artist, songwriter and producer. To get to work with the both of them on this beautiful song has been both a blessing and an honor."

Advertisement

Mickwee says she's long been a fan of the tune and immediately knew Malo would be the perfect duet partner.

"I heard this song on an Amy Lavere and Will Sexton record years ago and fell right in love with it. It was written by a neighbor/friend of hers, David Schnaufer," Mickwee tells Wide Open Country. "When I played it for Bruce [Robison], he loved it too and suggested we make it a duet. Raul Malo was my first call. He has one of the most beautiful voices I've ever heard and I am so lucky he said yes."

Listen to "Tennessee Valentine" below.

Advertisement

READ MORE: The 20 Best Country Love Songs of All Time