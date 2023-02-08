The small, remote town of Valentine in West Texas is planning a big celebration in the name of love with its Valentine's in Valentine event. Described as a "West Texas extravaganza," the holiday gathering will take place on Sat., Feb. 18 beginning at 2 p.m. at the Old Mercantile in Valentine. The celebration will feature live music, with Texas-based band and Yellowstone alums Shane Smith & the Saints set to headline. Many other artists will take the stage throughout the day as well, including The Pulpit Ramblers, Mariachi Santa Cruz, The Roswells and a special appearance from Sheverb.

The event, now in its 11th year, will acknowledge more than Valentine's Day. It's also a celebration of "the Western lifestyle," and is described as "a unique experience feels more like a get-together of old friends and family."

The Old Mercantile in which the celebration will be held is a refurbished store that was a built in 1907 as Johnson's Grocery. The building was the town's general store for 60 years and sold goods such as food, blacksmith materials and more. The building sat vacant for 50 years before being bought in 2012 and later renovated. There is also a rodeo corral next door to the mercantile, which adds to the Texas charm.

Valentine also has its place in Texas history. The town is home to only 100-200 residents, and it was founded by a railroad construction crew on Feb. 14, 1882. The town is famous for receiving thousands of pre-addressed Valentine's Day postcards every year which are then mailed back out to the sender's loved one with a Valentine, Texas postmark. The town is also the site of the strongest earthquake in state history. A 5.8 magnitude earthquake shook the town and made the history books on Aug. 16, 1931.

Tickets for Valentine's in Valentine are on sale for $22 if purchased online and $35 at the door on the day of the show. Find more information here.

