Randy Travis Shares Touching Tribute to Late Crew Member Police Say Was 'Shot Dead by Wife'

Randy Travis is mourning the loss of one of his crew members, Thomas Roberts. According to authorities, the 68-year-old lighting director died on Sunday (July 9) after his wife, 72-year-old Christine Roberts, allegedly shot him over cheating allegations.

According to Nashville's WKRN, police arrived at the Roberts' home on the 1200 block of Howard Avenue and encountered Christine in possession of a pistol. Police say she then admitted to shooting her husband "because he had cheated on her." Roberts died from a single gunshot wound to his chest on the front porch of their home. Detectives are charging Christine with criminal homicide, and she has a bond set at $100,000.

The tragedy elicited a response from Travis on Monday night, who said he worked with Roberts on tour for "many years." The singer praised Roberts' talents as a lighting director as well as his positive attitude.

"The stage has gone dim with the passing of Thom Roberts," writes Travis. "For many years, the Randy Travis band and crew had the opportunity to share the winding roads and the beautiful venues with one of the very best stage lighting technicians in the business. Thom not only had a magical sense about lighting a stage; but, he had a quiet, charismatic presence that ignited your soul. Always willing, with a 'can do' and 'happy to do it' attitude."

Travis continued, writing, "He was a gentle giant of a man that wore a constant smile on his face and carried a song in his heart. One would search a lifetime to find a kinder, gentler spirit. Thom was my friend and I loved him dearly."

Travis will return to the road on the More Life Tour next weekend, but he says "the music will not be near as sweet" without Roberts. He concluded the tribute with one final message about Roberts.

"I know I speak for the entire band and crew when I say the light that he truly created, in our hearts, will never be extinguished or forgotten," writes Travis. "Tonight, I will look toward heaven and am sure I will see flashes of Thom's handiwork in the night sky—letting us know he is home, and all is well."