Randy Travis Documentary 'More Life' Debuts in February on the Circle Network

The Circle Network will debut More Life, a documentary about Randy Travis, on Thurs., Feb. 10 at 8:30 p.m. EST. Its broadcast will culminate a day of Travis-themed programming on the television home of the Grand Ole Opry.

More Life started in 2011 as a 25th-anniversary tribute to Travis' debut album, Storms of Life. The story told changed in 2013 when Travis suffered a debilitating stroke.

"With the colorful life I've lived and four rollercoaster decades in the music and movie industry, there are infinite stories to tell in a finite timeframe," Travis shared in a press release. "As I watch and listen to the cadence of kind words, special memories and well-wishes from friends and colleagues captured in the documentary, I am reminded of the blessed life God has given me. I appreciate those who gave 'More Love' along the way, and the fans that continue to shed 'More Light' along my path. There aren't words that express the gratitude I have for the ones that came along when the day was dim, the future unknown...that gave me 'More Life.' Not feeling is final... and, I'm feeling great! Enjoy!"

Teresa George, VP of Strategic Partnerships at Circle Network, added in the same press release that "Randy Travis' light has shined brightly over this town ever since he stepped into the music scene. We are honored to have a part in sharing this inspiring story of his courage, kindness and talent with the world."

"Randy Travis is the cornerstone of Warner Music Nashville, and we are both honored and humbled to share 'More Life' with the world," said Shane Tarleton, EVP of Artist Development at Warner Music Nashville, in a press release. "We've been in production for over a decade on this documentary which shines a light on the passion that still drives one of the most important voices in modern country music history."

The season premiere of Upstream with Elizabeth Cook precedes the documentary's broadcast on Circle. Cook visits the Texas residence of Travis and his wife, Mary, in the episode.

Randy Travis-themed Schedule For The Circle Network (Airing Feb. 10)

4:30 p.m. EST

Jesus Calling - "Faith to Achieve the Impossible"

Description: Country superstar Randy Travis and his wife Mary share how through the ups and downs, they've achieved the impossible; thanks to the love of God and faith of their family. Includes a special tribute to the beloved Charlie Daniels.

5 p.m. EST

Gaither Gospel Hour - "Randy Travis: Worship & Faith"

Description: The unmistakable voice of seven-time Grammy winner Randy Travis has helped define country music. The iconic performer, who has garnered eight platinum albums and brought us more than 50 hit singles, has recorded a timeless collection of country and gospel classics entitled Worship & Faith. Featuring "Peace in the Valley," "I'll Fly Away," "Just a Closer Walk with Thee" and more, this treasury showcases the honest renditions and heartfelt performances that have made him a country music legend.

6 p.m. EST

Hee Haw - "Mel Tillis, Randy Travis, Judy Rodman, Danny White"

Description: Special Guests: Mel Tillis, Randy Travis, Judy Rodman, Danny White

7 p.m. EST

Opry Rewind - "Fan Favs"

Description: This week's Opry Rewind hosted by Chris Young features fan favorites. From the Opry archives we see clips from artists at Fan Fair and fans at CMA Fest. Artists share details about things fans give them, heartfelt fan stories and some crazy things fans do. Performances by Randy Travis and Carrie Underwood.

7:30 p.m.

Better Half - "Randy Travis / Mary Travis"

Description: This episode of Better Half features Mary Travis, wife of legendary country artist Randy Travis. It's a story with highs and lows and lots of love. In 2013, Randy had a major stroke and it appeared the country star might not make it, but with a fighter like Mary by his side, he pulled through and now enjoys life on their Texas ranch.

8 p.m.

Upstream - "Randy Travis" (Season 2 Premiere)

Description: This week on Upstream with Elizabeth Cook, our host travels to Texas to the home of country music legend Randy Travis and his wife Mary to fish. Elizabeth is given a tour of the 350-acre ranch where steer, buffalo and show horses reside. Elizabeth's love and respect for Randy makes for an incredibly heart-warming show.

8:30 p.m.

"More Life" (Premiere)

Description: A documentary on multi-award-winning artist Randy Travis featuring many of his last recorded performances, originally filmed to honor the 25th anniversary of Randy's iconic album Storms of Life.

