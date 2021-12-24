Randy Travis' An Old Time Christmas, a 1989 holiday album that's been certified gold, features just one song co-written by the artist. Travis penned "How Do I Wrap My Heart Up For Christmas," a seasonal dose of tender romance, with like-minded songwriter Paul Overstreet.

It became a favorite Christmas song of Travis' future wife, Mary Travis.

"Christmas music always takes you somewhere," she told Wide Open Country. "It takes you home in your memories. The one he wrote, 'How Do I Wrap My Heart Up For Christmas,' is just the sweetest song."

Overstreet co-wrote three of Travis' best-known songs with Don Schlitz: "Forever and Ever, Amen," "Deeper Than the Holler" and "On the Other Hand."

The reissued and remastered version of An Old Time Christmas from 2021 adds Keith Whitley co-write "There's a New Kid in Town," Roger Miller's "Little Toy Trains" and holiday standard "White Christmas" to a tracklist highlighted by renditions of classic country songs (Willie Nelson's "Pretty Paper") and timeless carols ("Santa Claus is Coming to Town").

Travis' fans celebrated two 35th anniversaries in 2021: the release of his debut album Storms of Life and his Grand Ole Opry induction.

"How Do I Wrap My Heart Up For Christmas" Lyrics

Silver bells are ringing

Carolers are singing

Snowflakes drifting through the air

Everybody shopping

Got no time for stopping

It looks like Christmas is here

So tell me

How do I wrap my heart up for Christmas?

I want to give it to you

Pretty bows and ribbons

Don't fit the gift I'm givin'

Your loving arms will have to do

At first I thought of giving you a pretty diamond ring

Wore myself out shopping for a million other things

Finally decided on something you can't buy

But how will I disguise it so you will be surprised?

How do I wrap my heart up for Christmas?

I want to give it to you

Pretty bows and ribbons

Don't fit the gift I'm givin'

Your loving arms will have to do

A gift of love was given to the world so long ago

Lying in a manger He was wrapped in swaddling clothes

And every year we celebrate and thank the Lord above

And give to one another our little gifts of love

How do I wrap my heart up for Christmas?

I want to give it to you

Pretty bows and ribbons

Don't fit the gift I'm givin'

Your loving arms will have to do

Pretty bows and ribbons

Don't fit the gift I'm givin'

Your loving arms will have to do

