Randy Travis Unveils Unheard Song From the '80s, 'Ain't No Use'

The 35th anniversary deluxe edition of Randy Travis' decade-defining debut album, 1986's Storms of Life, rounds up three unreleased songs from the vault plus remastered versions of its 10 original tracks. Warner Music Nashville upped anticipation on Friday (Aug. 27) by unveiling "Ain't No Use," a hidden gem from the 1980's that would've sounded at home on any of Travis' early career albums.

Travis co-wrote the tale of unrequited love with John Lindley. It's classic Travis, with his emotive baritone delivery complementing producer Kyle Lehning's added touches of traditional country instrumentation.

Storms of Life since went triple platinum and netted Travis the ACM's 1986 Album of the Year prize.

The album made an impression on multiple country stars to come, namely Travis' fellow Country Music Hall of Fame member Garth Brooks.

"Think about it: when is there ever, in any format, an artist that has come on the scene that has turned a format 180 degrees from where it's heading, back and made it bigger than it ever was? That's impossible," Brooks told Rolling Stone in 2017. "I've only known it to happen once, ever and Travis would be the name I'd stick on it."

The deluxe addition arrives digitally and on CD on Sept. 24.

Storms of Life 35th Anniversary Deluxe Edition Tracklist

1. "On the Other Hand" (2021 Remaster)

2. "The Storms of Life"(2021 Remaster)

3. "My Heart Cracked" (But It Did Not Break) [2021 Remaster]

4. "Diggin' Up Bones"(2021 Remaster)

5. "No Place Like Home" (2021 Remaster)

6. "1982" (2021 Remaster)

7. "Send My Body" (2021 Remaster)

8. "Messin' with My Mind" (2021 Remaster)

9. "Reasons I Cheat" (2021 Remaster)

10. "There'll Always Be a Honky Tonk Somewhere" (2021 Remaster)

11. "Carryin' Fire" (From The Vault)

12. "Ain't No Use" (From The Vault)

13. "The Wall" (From The Vault)

