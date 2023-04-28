Hold onto your hair products and avocado toast. The official trailer for Queer Eye Season 7 is here, and it's guaranteed to make you laugh, cry, and feel all the feels! Of course, it wouldn't be Queer Eye if it didn't. The Fab Five - Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, and Tan France - are back in action and taking their life-changing skills to the lively city of New Orleans.

In true Queer Eye fashion, the trailer begins with the crew visiting a frat house that has seen better days, prompting Van Ness to let out a well-deserved scream. Honestly, there's probably a lot more about the house that would make the entire crew run for their lives.

As the sneak peek unfolds, we're treated to a montage of fabulous makeovers, hilarious shenanigans, and tear-jerking heart-to-heart moments with the always empathetic Karamo Brown. And be prepared for something extra special: Van Ness hints at one of the biggest makeovers in Queer Eye history.

As the Fab Five embark on their latest mission to spread love, acceptance, and style, fans can look forward to a season filled with laughter, tears, and incredible transformations. So, buckle up and join the journey as Queer Eye Season 7 promises to deliver unforgettable moments and life-changing experiences meant to warm your heart and make you smile. Unless you just don't enjoy happy things.

Get ready to hit play on May 12 when the new season drops on Netflix. In the meantime, there's still plenty of time to binge watch and get through the rest of the seasons. It's always a good idea to sit back and watch these guys work literal magic on their clients. And with the world we live in right now, no one is going to say no to a pick-me-up as pure as this one.

