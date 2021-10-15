Paige King Johnson celebrates the wonder of new love on "Baby Don't," an irresistible ode to the first time sparks begin to fly.

"Baby don't let me linger any longer if you don't/ Want me to fall like a domino," Johnson sings. "Like a sunset sinking down in Mexico/ Like a drop of rain when the thunder rolls/ Like a cowboy riding in a rodeo/ Baby don't."

"Baby Don't" was penned by Music City mainstays Lori McKenna, Liz Rose and Hillary Lindsey, known collectively as The Love Junkies.

"'Baby Don't' is a song from my fun and flirty side," Johnson tells Wide Open Country. "This is the first song that I have recorded and released and not been a writer on, but it's written by three of my top songwriting lady heroes in Nashville -- Lori McKenna, Liz Rose and Hillary Lindsey. The first time I heard 'Baby Don't' I instantly knew it was made for me. I had a lot of fun creating some new and different sounds on this song that my listeners may or may not expect from me!"

Listen to "Baby Don't" below.

Johnson is a three-time Carolina Music Awards winner. The Belmont University Alum has opened for James Otto, Neal McCoy, Scotty McCreery and more. She released her debut EP Big Girl World in 2019.

Related Videos