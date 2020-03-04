These Prefab Arched Cabins Provide Cozy and Stylish Homes for Under $10K

Prefab homes (i.e. prefabricated homes) are sometimes a more convenient home option that allows for more freedom of choice. They can get quite pricey, but these prefab cabins are gorgeous, practical and a nice alternative to trying to build a traditional log cabin. Created by Arched Cabins, these cozy small cabins make the perfect tiny homes, hunting lodges, guest houses or vacation spots.

Arched Cabins is based right outside of Houston, Texas and has a building team located in New Mexico. They ship to every U.S. state except for Hawaii and Alaska.

These modular cabins are completely customizable. The basic arched cabin kit comes with floor plates, ribs, ridge beam, standard R13 insulation, Super Span roof paneling, trim, and fasteners. You can decide on your own cabin design and pick the floor plan that works best for you.

You can pay extra to have the company assemble and ship the cabin for you, or you can build the cottage kit yourself. According to the company website, they can put together your cabin kit in three days. If you decide to take on the project yourself, they say you and a friend can have it done in the same amount of time!

Aside from the fun and unique design, the cost is what makes it truly attractive. For a 12-by-24 one-room cabin with a bathroom and kitchen, the kit costs around $5,000. If you're looking for something to fit the whole family with a larger living space, a 20-by-30 cabin with room for three bedrooms will run you just under $10,000!

The company doesn't ignore durability either! The easy-to-build structures are high quality, designed to withstand 150 mph winds and are well-insulated.

If you're looking for a tiny house design that's cost-effective and allows for complete customization inside, these prefab arched cabins might be perfect for you! In just three days you could build your very own cozy cabin.

