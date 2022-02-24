Who Sang 'Pop a Top' Better: Jim Ed Brown or Alan Jackson?

Grand Ole Opry member and classic country stylist Jim Ed Brown first broke into the genre as a solo artist with the release of "Pop a Top," a single off his 1967 album Just Jim. Although he had found success singing in The Browns alongside his sisters, Jim Ed's unique talent shined through on the fun and memorable hit. The song was written and originally recorded by Nat Stuckey in 1966 but it was Brown that made the song a Nashville standard.

The "pop-top" sound that's featured throughout the song was unique and attention-grabbing. Brown's beer-drinking anthem quickly shot up the charts and cemented him as a true country star.

Jim Ed went on to record many more successful tracks through the 1970s and '80s, but "Pop a Top" remained his signature song. As an artist, Brown became a lasting influence for the next few generations of country artists.

In 1999, Alan Jackson recorded a cover of Brown's massive hit for his eighth studio album, Under the Influence (Arista Nashville). The single once again hit the Top 10 of the on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, exposing a whole new generation of country fans to the track. It also reached No. 2 on the Canadian RPM Country Tracks chart.

The official music video for Jackson's version follows country music comedian Cledus T. Judd as he lives out a different country standard by ruining a black-tie affair.

Jim Ed passed away from lung cancer on June 11, 2015 at the age of 81. Although he may be gone, his legacy of well-crafted music lives on.

Click below to see a vintage performance of "Pop a Top" from the legendary Jim Ed Brown.

Pop a Top Lyrics

Pop a top again

I just got time for one more round

Set 'em up my friends

Then I'll be gone

Then you can let some other fool sit down

I'd like for you to listen to a joke I heard today

From a woman who said she was through and calmly walked away

I tried to smile and did a while but it felt so outta place

Did you ever hear of a clown with teardrops streaming down his face.

Pop a top again

I think I'll have another round

Set 'em up my friend

Then I'll be gone and you can let some other fool sit down.

Home for me is misery and here I am wasting time

'Cause a row of fools on a row of stools is not what's on my mind

But then you see her leaving me it's not what I prefer

So it's either here just drinking beer or home remembering her.

Pop a top again

This post was originally published on January 20, 2016.

