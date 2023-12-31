Pierce Brosnan 'In Hot Water' After Trespassing in Yellowstone Thermal Area

The action movie star is slated for a compulsory court appearance on January 23.

Pierce Brosnan's James Bond may have been a master of stealth, but Brosnan's sleuth skills leave something to be desired.

The 70-year-old actor was caught last month trespassing in an off-limits thermal area at Yellowstone National Park. Now, he's "in hot water," as the Associated Press cleverly puts it.

Brosnan was found in a prohibited zone at Mammoth Terraces, located in the park's northern section near the Wyoming-Montana border, leading to two federal citations issued this Tuesday.

The action movie star is slated for a compulsory court appearance on January 23.

Officials at Yellowstone have refrained from commenting on the matter. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Wyoming, Brosnan was at the park for personal reasons, not related to any film project.

Mammoth Terraces is a visually stunning area featuring mineral-laden hot springs emerging from a hillside, one among the park's numerous thermal features, including explosive geysers and simmering mud pots with near-boiling temperatures.

Straying off designated paths in such areas poses significant risks, as evidenced by severe burns sustained by some of Yellowstone's millions of annual visitors who disregard safety warnings.

Trespassing in these protected zones not only endangers personal safety but also leads to legal consequences, including potential imprisonment, substantial fines, and bans from the park.

According to legal documents obtained by the Los Angeles Times, the actor received the citation for "foot travel in a thermal area" at the Wyoming park.

According to the National Park Service's Yellowstone safety website, visitors to the park must "always walk on boardwalks and designated trails." The site adds that water from the hot springs "can cause severe or fatal burns, and scalding water underlies most of the thin, breakable crust around hot springs... toxic gases may accumulate to dangerous levels in some hydrothermal areas."

Besides his iconic role in four James Bond movies, Brosnan is also remembered for his lead role in the 1980s television series "Remington Steele," as well as major roles in movies such as "Mrs. Doubtfire" and "The Thomas Crown Affair."

