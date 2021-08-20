10-Year-Old Gives 'America's Got Talent' Judges Goosebumps with Celine Dion's 'All By Myself'

Season 16 of America's Got Talent found its new superstar, who just happens to be 10 years old. Peter Rosalita wowed America's Got Talent judges with his own cover of Celine Dion's "All By Myself." Not only that, but Dion's team also took notice of his performance and tweeted a response. Through the singer's Twitter account, they stated, "Bravo! - Team Celine" with three clapping hand emojis.

During the 16th season premiere, Rosalita strutted the stage in a white suit and shared that he was actually born in the United Arab Emirates, but he's a Filipino citizen. He said he would use his million-dollar prize to buy a Nintendo switch and the laptop that he would use for online school. For his audition he sang the beautiful powerhouse song "All By Myself," nailing it and hitting some beautiful high notes.

Read More: Everything To Know About The Upcoming Season 21 of 'The Voice'

Although he didn't necessarily earn the golden buzzer, his performance did receive a standing ovation and praise, including from harsh critic Simon Cowell. He called it an incredible audition, adding that throughout the performance he received goosebumps. He stated, "That was an incredible audition. There were parts during that audition which literally gave me goosebumps. You have an amazing voice, an amazing personality, an amazing energy. Everyone is going to fall in love with you after this audition."

Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum were equally impressed, as Klum stated that she expected a glass to break from his high notes. Luckily for us, the young singer received a yes from all the judges, including Howie Mandel, and moved on to the next round for the competition.

The story doesn't end there. The 10-year-old Filipino singer actually stepped into America's Got Talent quarterfinals on August 10th and sang Whitney Houston's classic I Have Nothing. It's safe to say the AGT contestant also nails that performance. We can't wait to hear a Mariah Carey song next!

Related Videos