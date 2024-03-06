Who Is Paul Giamatti's Girlfriend, Clara Wong? Here's What We Know About the 'Billions' Actress

Paul Giamatti is on a heater this awards season. He's won a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award for his performance as the lovably grumpy prep school teacher Paul Hunham in Alexander Payne's "The Holdovers." Now, he's up for his second Academy Award nomination. And you can bet his girlfriend, Clara Wong, will be right by his side on Oscars Sunday.

The couple have been a red carpet staple at industry events since January 2024. (We're still not over that hilarious In-N-Out date after the Globes.) Giamatti has also paid gushing tribute to Wong in his acceptance speeches.

The crowd erupted into laughter when he joked at the Globes, "I want to say, I love my beautiful girlfriend Clara Wong. Why you bother with me, I don't know." He got emotional while accepting the Critics Choice Award for Best Male Actor in a Film, thanking Wong alongside his late father and his son, Samuel, from his previous marriage.

Paul Giamatti and Clara Wong have been linked since 2019, but the pair likely go back even further. They worked together in the Showtime series "Billions" from 2016 to 2023, in which Giamatti's now-girlfriend played his dominatrix — a funny twist of fate not lost on fans.