Ron Howard's Twin Daughters Jocelyn and Paige Howard Look Just Like Him

One of our favorite things about Ron Howard is that he really is a wholesome family man at home. After growing up on the sets of The Andy Griffith Show and Happy Days, the beloved actor turned filmmaker has been happily married to his wife Cheryl for decades, and they somehow managed to raise four children together in Hollywood with as normal an upbringing as they could provide. While major fans are probably familiar with his oldest daughter, actress Bryce Dallas Howard, the famed director also has twin daughters that are seriously the spitting image of their dad -- Jocelyn and Paige Howard.

Jocelyn and Paige Howard

Are these women Ron's real-life clones or what? The director discussed his experience with fatherhood on Bryce's 2020 documentary Dads and admitted that he really wanted to be just like his own father, though he doesn't think he could ever be that great.

"He was great. I don't think I was," Howard admitted. "Man, if you can be a good dad, that's a blessing that you can pass on that's beyond words. He really delivered."

"What ultimately adds up is what they see, what they witness, the way you as a father live your life" - and adds that we need to create a society that facilitates fathers doing their best. "Because at his best, a father provides a kind of consistent sense of safety and therefore possibility."

Whether Ron feels like he delivered on being the ultimate dad or not, it seems like his kids turned out great! Jocelyn seems to prefer a more lowkey life away from the world of entertainment, similar to her younger brother Reed who's an avid golfer. Not much is known about her but she does appear on her twin sister's Instagram fairly frequently.

Runs in The Family

Paige followed in her father and older sister's footsteps and has been pursuing a career as an actress. Which makes sense, entertaining is in her blood! Even her grandparents, Rance Howard and Jean Speegle Howard, were actors. She made her on-screen debut in the TV show Medium and has appeared on stalkTALK, Arrested Development, and she played the role of Matilda on the Nickelodeon series The Astronauts. She's also been in a few films including Adventureland, Cheesecake Casserole, Virgin Alexander, The Employer, and Prairie Bones with Danny Glover according to her IMDB.

Like Bryce, Paige Carlyle Howard decided to leave her home in Los Angeles and study acting at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts. While most of her family is still in California, Paige remains up in New York City where she occasionally appears in theater productions and is no doubt working on building up her filmography.

Editors Note: This article was originally published on May 19, 2021.

