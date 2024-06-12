Oprah Winfrey Breaks Silence After Being Rushed To The Hospital

Oprah Winfrey is speaking out following her medical crisis, and the famous TV icon wants Americans to know that she's okay. Winfrey had been battling a severe stomach virus that required a trip to the hospital.

In a video chat with her good friend Gayle King, Oprah confirmed that she needed to go to the emergency room. The celeb battled severe dehydration. She said, "I was in the emergency room. I was so [dehydrated]. I couldn't keep enough water down to get hydrated. So I went to the emergency room for that and that's just it."

According to Oprah, several people in her family had been battling the illness. It had just been jumping from one person to the next. Winfrey detailed how she got sick. She said, "Five people in my household had the same thing. I would say keep your hands washed because I hear it's being transmitted through... the doctor told me that [the virus] lives on the doorknobs and railings for like, ten hours. So if you come across somebody who's been in the house and they've gone down the stairs, then you went down the stairs and you didn't wash your hands you end up with it."

Oprah Speaks Out

She said she's also still not completely better, saying, "I'm not 100 [percent]. I'm on my way to 100."

In a previous interview, King confirmed that Oprah was not doing well. She said that her good friend was sick. King also said that Winfrey required the hospital.

"She had some kind of stomach thing — stomach flu — stuff was coming out of both ends," she said. "I won't get too graphic. Needless to say, she ended up in the hospital, dehydration, had to get an IV."

However, she stressed that Oprah would be alright."She will be okay. I hope she's not mad at me for sharing that detail," King said of Oprah. "But I wanted to make it clear, though, that it mattered to her and that it really bothered her that she couldn't be here for you today."

Likewise, the TV icon's representatives also reached out and said that she got the medical treatment she needed. She was on the road to recovery. "Ms. Winfrey is recovering following a stomach virus and received an IV due to dehydration at the recommendation of her doctor," the spokesperson adds. "She is resting and feeling better every day."