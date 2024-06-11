Oprah Winfrey Hospitalized Due To Medical Crisis: "Very Serious Thing"

Oprah Winfrey is in the hospital. The iconic TV host is apparently going through a rough time and is currently very ill. She's reportedly battling a severe stomach virus.

Her good friend Gayle King filled audiences in on Oprah's current condition. Oprah was supposed to appear on CBS Mornings to reveal her latest book club pick. However, she was notably absent, and King got ahead of the rumor mill. King said that Oprah had severe dehydration and ended up in the hospital.

"She had some kind of stomach thing — stomach flu — stuff was coming out of both ends," she said. "I won't get too graphic. Needless to say, she ended up in the hospital, dehydration, had to get an IV.

Oprah Hospitalized

"It was a very serious thing," she added. She said that Winfrey tried to rally and make the appearance. However, ultimately, the famed TV host felt too unwell to appear on the TV show. However, King assured fans that they shouldn't worry too much. She's sure that Oprah will be okay.

"She will be okay. I hope she's not mad at me for sharing that detail," King said of Oprah. "But I wanted to make it clear, though, that it mattered to her and that it really bothered her that she couldn't be here for you today."

Oprah's representatives have reached out about how she's doing. They said that she's receiving the help that she needs and got an IV for her dehydration. Right now, Oprah is just resting and recovering. "Ms. Winfrey is recovering following a stomach virus and received an IV due to dehydration at the recommendation of her doctor," the spokesperson adds. "She is resting and feeling better every day."

While she couldn't make a physical appearance on the show, Winfrey posted on Instagram about her book club pick, Familiaris by David Wroblewski. "Summer is here and I love to settle in with a big book that takes me through the season," she wrote. "So today I'm thrilled to announce that my next @oprahsbookclub selection is "Familiaris" by @davidw4words!" We'll keep you updated as for how the situation progresses.