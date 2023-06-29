Singer and actor Noah Cyrus announced on Monday (June 26) that she's engaged to fashion designer Pinkus two months after going public with their relationship. Cyrus broke the news via Instagram.

"The greatest moment of my entire life was saying 'yes' to spending the rest of ours together," reads the caption for a carousel of pictures from recent weeks. "This past month of being your fiancé and being in our own little world of just us two has been so perfect and I wish I could never leave this time. I never thought I would ever meet a man like you or someone so selfless and filled with so much love to give.

"You're the least [judgmental] human being I've ever met," she continued. "The most talented, the most loyal, the kindest person. I've never felt more loved or in love. I now know the feeling of forever not being long enough. I'm so excited to spend this life with you, our life so far is a life I never thought I deserved or would live. I never thought I'd be looking forward to living as much as I look forward to living with you. I'm so grateful for you. I don't know how I got so lucky ... I would say 'yes' to you every day for the rest of my life. I love you Pinks. I love you I love you I love you."

Cyrus' television career began at age 2, when she appeared in her father Billy Ray Cyrus' television drama Doc. In 2016, she launched a pop music career that's netted a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist.

She's the third member of her immediate family to get engaged since last summer. Her dad popped the question last August to Australian singer Firerose. Noah's mother and manager, Tish Cyrus shared in April that she's engaged to Prison Break star Dominic Purcell.