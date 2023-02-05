Who is 'The Voice' Coach Niall Horan's Girlfriend? Get to Know Amelia Woolley

There's a lot we know about Niall Horan, the newest coach joining The Voice this season. He's an ex-One Direction member, an incredible singer, and he'll be mentoring hopeful talent week after week as they vie to become the best singer in America. But did you know he's had a long-term girlfriend? Meet Amelia Woolley, the woman who's captured Horan's heart. The pair have been dating for two years, though they've famously kept much of the details behind their relationship private.

Still, if you're going to be tuning in to The Voice, you're likely curious about Horan's life and the person he'll be sharing all his accomplishments while on the show with. Whether you've been a huge One Direction fan and you've kept tabs on every aspect of Horan's life since he went solo or this is the first you're hearing that the singer isn't single, there's plenty to learn about the star's partner -- at least, what we can ascertain from the available info out there.

Here's everything you need to know about Amelia Woolley.

Who is Amelia Woolley?

Amelia Woolley is a 24-year-old professional with a background in the fashion industry. She studied fashion business at Istituto Marangoni and has a wealth of experience in the field, having worked at various fashion labels like Dior, Chloé, ASOS, and luxury shoe designer Nicholas Kirkwood. She also spent some time at menswear startup Prevu Studio. Currently, she's an account manager at Budweiser Brewing Group.

Woolley currently lives in London, England, though she spent her childhood in Birmingham. She attended the West Midlands private school Solihull School, famous for alumni Richard Hammond of Top Gear fame and Philip Oakey of the '80s one-hit wonder band The Human League. While there, she majored in English literature, psychology, and business studies. She also played hockey and was a part of the Birmingham & West Midlands U15 Training Squad. It's safe to say she's probably still a sports fan.

What is Niall and Amelia's relationship timeline?

Horan has yet to discuss the specifics of his relationship with Woolley publicly, but we can piece together their relationship timeline with specific appearances the two have made together. The pair have been dating since at least early 2020, though they keep to themselves about their private lives in this manner, opting to say nothing about their time together online. However, Woolley did once share a photo of herself sharing wine with Horan to Snapchat in 2020, which we can assume was the beginning of their dating phase.

However, it wasn't until 2021 that the pair would make their courtship official. They made their public debut at Horan's Horan & Rose Gala, a charity event hosted by the singer, which ended up raising a large sum of money with the two in attendance. Since then, they've been spotted everywhere from simple shopping trips in mid-2021 to vacationing in Mexico in early 2022.

The pair have spent plenty of time together over the past year in fact, as they both attended a concert by none other than Horan's former bandmate, Harry Styles, last summer. They made a stop at Wembley Stadium during the singer's Love on Tour gig, and made waves when fans noticed them in attendance.

They also made time together to attend the French Formula One Grand Prix in July 2022, posing together for a photo that fans were quick to gush over. Unfortunately, that's about all we've seen of the couple as of late, since as previously mentioned, they simply don't share very much about their love life together.

Are Niall and Amelia still together?

From what we can ascertain, yes! Unfortunately, Amelia doesn't often post to social media, and she and Niall keep most of what they do together as well as how they spend their time a close secret. But given that they have photos up through near the end of 2022 together, it's highly likely the pair are still very much smitten with each other. We'll likely see them stepping out during promotion for new episodes of The Voice, or in photos of a shopping trip or maybe a romantic date together soon enough.