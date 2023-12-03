100 New Year's Eve Instagram Captions That Will Dazzle Your Timeline

New Year's Instagram captions are like the confetti of your post — they add that extra pop of personality.

Crafting the perfect New Year's Eve Instagram caption is an art that blends humor, reflection and anticipation for the year ahead. Whether you're bidding farewell to the past or toasting to the future, your caption sets the tone for the post.

But sometimes, when you go to post the photos of your New Year's Eve festivities, the words escape you — especially if you're still reeling from excessive champagne consumption. This simply won't do. You bought a new dress for the occasion. And you managed to find a photo that everyone agrees looks hot as heck. You can't blow the whole post with a lackluster caption.

Instead of racking your brain, save that energy for all those New Year's resolutions that need fulfilling and let us guide your hand. We've got a wide selection of New Year's Eve captions to choose from. Whether you're looking for an inspirational quote to kick off a year of growth or a funny and self-deprecating zinger about your consistent lack of growth, we've got the perfect line to complement your photos.

Here are 100-plus New Year's Eve Instagram captions guaranteed to make an impression on your timeline.

Clever New Year's Eve Captions

Trust that there will be confetti tonight.

Dress for the year you want.

Here's a cheers to 2024!

New year. New dreams. New chances.

Pressing that reset button once midnight strikes.

All dressed up with a whole year to go!

This is just the beginning.

Grateful for every day of the last year, and excited for each day ahead.

Cheers to 365 new chances.

You're toast, 2023.

The time is now.

Glitter or it didn't happen.

Looking forward to 12 brand new chapters.

There's no such thing as too much sparkle.

I just know this new year will be a good one.

Page 1 of 365.

It's the final countdown.

Looking back on 2023 with no regrets!

Bring on the new adventures!

Funny New Year's Eve Captions

"New year, same me."

"See you next year."

"Clink Clink."

"Sponge Bob voice: 365 days later..."

"Time to change out of my sweatpants and into my party pants."

"Expecting a clever caption? That was so last year."

"Just here for the champagne."

"They say goodbyes are hard, but saying bye to 2023 is easy."

"I'm still the same person I was last year — now I'm just hungover."

"I would lose weight for my New Year's resolution, but I hate losing."

"New year. Overdue."

"But first, we toast."

"Save water, drink champagne."

"May all your troubles last as long as your resolutions."

"I'm ready ... for 2024. Just like SpongeBob."

"I thought I got lost on New Year's Eve, but then I found the Auld Lang sign."

"My Spotify aura is glittery."

"Glitter is the only option."

"My Spotify Wrapped knows me better than I know myself."

"'Too much of anything is bad, but too much champagne is just right.' —Mark Twain"

"'Start the day with a smile and finish it with champagne.' —Unknown"

"'My vibe right now is just living life.' —Kourtney Kardashian"

"'Come quickly, I am tasting the stars.' —Dom Pérignon"

"9 p.m. is the new midnight."

"Sometimes all we need is a fresh start. And champagne. Lots of champagne."

"365 new days. 365 new excuses."

"'Thank U, Next.' — Me to 2023"

"My New Year's resolution is to not have one."

"I can't believe it's been a year since I didn't become a better person."

Romantic New Year's Eve Captions

"Forget the party. Let's spend New Year's on the couch!"

"Can I have this dance?"

"There's no one I'd rather spend New Year's with."

"Same time, next year?"

"My resolution: More nights like this."

"Forever grateful for another year with you."

"You + Me = 2024"

"New year, same us."

"Looking forward to spending 2024 with you."

"New Year, New Love."

"A magic moment."

"My forever New Year's Date."

"When the clock strikes 12 ..."

"Find me at midnight!"

"Can't wait to see what 2024 brings for us."

New Year's Eve Song Lyrics

"It's the final countdown." — Europe, "Final Countdown"

"Today is where your book begins. The rest is still unwritten." - Natasha Bedingfield, "Unwritten"

"Don't be fancy, just get dancy." — P!nk, "Raise Your Glass"

"Make it pop, like pink champagne." — Ariana Grande, "Pink Champagne"

"A little party never killed nobody." — Fergie, "A Little Party Never Killed Nobody (All We Got)"

"You just gotta ignite the light." — Katy Perry, "Firework"

"Waiting for tonight..." - Jennifer Lopez, "Waiting for Tonight"

"We are too busy dancing to get knocked off our feet." — Taylor Swift, "New Romantics"

"I'll be cleaning up bottles with you on New Year's Day" — Taylor Swift, "New Year's Day"

"The best is yet to come." — Frank Sinatra, "The Best is Yet to Come"

"Raise your glass, and we'll have a cheer, my dear acquaintance, a happy new year." — Regina Spektor, "My Dear Acquaintance (Happy New Year)"

"We've passed the end, so we chase forever." — The Chainsmokers, Feat. Phoebe Ryan, "All We Know"

"It's a new dawn, it's a new day, it's a new life for me... And I'm feeling good." — Nina Simone, "Feeling Good"

New Year's Eve Movie Quotes

"I never look back, darling. It distracts from the now." —Edna, "The Incredibles"

"Yes, the past can hurt. But the way I see it, you can either run from it or learn from it." — "The Lion King"

"525,600 minutes. How do you measure a year in a life?" — "Rent"

"If you focus on what you've left behind, you will never be able to see what lies ahead." — "Ratatouille"

"Ready? Showtime!" — "The Greatest Showman"

"That's all." — "The Devil Wears Prada"

"Some people swear there's no beauty left in the world, no magic. Then, how do you explain the entire world coming together on one night to celebrate the hope of a new year?" —"New Year's Eve"

"I'm wearing the hat. Where's the party?" —Michelle Tanner, "Full House"

"I thought one of the perks of having a family was that you didn't have to spend New Year's Eve alone with Chinese food ... I am alone with Chinese food." — "Sex and the City: The Movie"

"You don't roll the dice on New Year's." — "A Lot Like Love"

"Fasten your seat belts. It's going to be a bumpy night." — "All About Eve"

"When that ball drops at midnight — and it will drop — let's remember to be nice to each other, kind to each other. And not just tonight but all year long." — "New Year's Eve"

"A little party never killed nobody." — "The Great Gatsby"

" "I love that you get cold when it's 71 degrees out. I love that it takes you an hour and a half to order a sandwich. I love that you get a little crinkle above your nose when you're looking at me like I'm nuts. I love that after I spend the day with you, I can still smell your perfume on my clothes. And I love that you are the last person I want to talk to before I go to sleep at night. And it's not because I'm lonely, and it's not because it's New Year's Eve. I came here tonight because when you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible." — "When Harry Met Sally"

New Year's Eve Quotes