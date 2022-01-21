Bobby Bare, Dierks Bentley, Connie Smith + Keb' Mo' to Join Music City Walk of Fame

The Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. announced on Wednesday (Jan. 19) four new additions to the Music City Walk of Fame: country stars Bobby Bare, Dierks Bentley and Connie Smith and blues and Americana singer-songwriter Keb' Mo'.

An induction ceremony is slated for April 5 at the Music City Walk of Fame Park, which is located off Demonbreun Street adjacent to SoBro district attractions the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, Bridgestone Arena, and the Schermerhorn Symphony Center.

Per the Visit Music City website, "The Music City Walk of Fame on Nashville's Music Mile is a landmark tribute to those from all genres of music who have contributed to the world through song or other industry collaboration and made a significant contribution to the music industry with connection to Music City."

It'll be the first new class of honorees in more than two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are proud to bring back a Music City Walk of Fame ceremony with such a distinguished and diverse group of inductees who span various genres and eras of music," shared Ed Hardy, chairman of Music City Inc., in a press release. "The individuals in the Walk of Fame remind us of Nashville's rich history as Music City, and we congratulate the newest four members."

Both Bare and Smith reside in the Country Music Hall of Fame rotunda across the street, and like Bentley, they're members of the Grand Ole Opry. Keb' Mo' is a five-time Grammy award winner and longtime Nashville resident.

The four new additions will up the number of honorees to 93. Names added to the walk since its 2006 unveiling include the likes of The Fisk Jubilee Singers, Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley, Garth Brooks, Reba McEntire, Dolly Parton and Hank Williams.

