After a lengthy wait and tumultuous production, the television adaptation of "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" is finally happening.

This adaptation is inspired by the film that famously led to the formation of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's relationship. The original "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" masterfully intertwines elements of espionage and romance. The 2005 action-comedy, penned by Simon Kinberg, delved into the lives of a married couple, both secret spies from rival agencies, unraveling each other's covert identities. This straightforward-yet-captivating plot laid the groundwork for a film that skillfully blended romance and action movies, engaging audiences in the couple's dynamic journey filled with thrilling and intimate moments. Fast forward 18 years, this beloved movie is now being reimagined as a television series for Amazon Prime Video.

Initially, "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" star Phoebe Waller-Bridge and actor/musician Donald Glover were set to star in and co-create the show. However, Waller-Bridge departed due to reported creative disagreements. Francesca Sloane, known for her work on "Atlanta," has since joined as co-creator, showrunner and executive producer. Maya Erskine stepped in to fill the co-starring role. For two years, the project seemed stuck in limbo, with no clear release date or confirmation of cancellation. However, that uncertainty has now ended. "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" is confirmed to premiere on Prime Video in early 2024. Here are all the essential details about the upcoming show.

When Does 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' Come Out?

"Mr. & Mrs. Smith" is scheduled to premiere on Prime Video on Feb. 2.

Initially, the series was slated for release in 2022, even following Waller-Bridge's departure. After Erskine stepped into the role in April 2022, updates about the show became sparse, with an official release date still unannounced well past the end of 2022. Subsequently, the series was planned for a November 2023 release but faced further delays.

Instead of releasing a new episode each week, all eight episodes of "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" will be released at once.

Is There a Trailer for 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith'?

The trailer, which released in December, indicates that the series will feature a blend of thrilling action and steamy romance that made the original so iconic. "I should be clear," Mrs. Smith says, "I'm not in this for the romance." — a notion she apparently forgets before long.

What Is the Plot of 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith'?

The plot of "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" is essentially the opposite of the film. Instead of both being secret agents who unwittingly marry each other, the show sees the couple entering an arranged marriage as colleagues. It seems that instead of battling each other in a house-destroying, high-octane shootout like in the movie, the two will work together to carry out their mission.

The official logline for the series reads: "Two lonely strangers land a job working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage, wealth, world travels and a dream brownstone in Manhattan. The catch: new identities in an arranged marriage as Mr. & Mrs. John and Jane Smith. Now hitched, John and Jane navigate a high risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone. Their complex cover story becomes even more complicated when they catch real feelings for each other. What's riskier, espionage or marriage?"

While the plot differs significantly from the film, fans of the original shouldn't worry. The essence of what made the film memorable — action and romance from two likable main characters — appears to remain intact.

Who Has Been Cast in 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith'?

Glover and Erskine are the leads in "Mr & Mrs Smith," taking on the roles of John and Jane, the central married couple whose sham relationship faces trials during perilous missions.

Initially, Waller-Bridge was involved as both co-creator and co-star with Glover. However, she exited the project in September 2021 due to creative differences.

Reflecting on her departure in June 2023 with Vanity Fair, Waller-Bridge said, "I invested six months into that show, wholeheartedly, both emotionally and intellectually. I still hold it dear. I am confident it will be fantastic. But sometimes, you have to know when to exit a party. You don't want to obstruct someone's vision. Creative collaborations are akin to a marriage, and not all marriages last."

Prime Video has announced an impressive supporting cast for "Mr & Mrs Smith," though specifics about their roles are yet to be revealed.

The series will feature appearances from notable actors including Paul Dano ("The Batman"), Sharon Horgan ("This Way Up"), Eiza González ("Godzilla vs Kong"), Sarah Paulson ("American Horror Story"), Michaela Coel ("Black Panther: Wakanda Forever") and John Turturro ("O Brother Where Art Thou?").

Joining them are Alexander Skarsgård ("The Northman"), Ron Perlman ("Hellboy"), Úrsula Corberó ("Money Heist"), Parker Posey ("The Staircase"), Wagner Moura ("The Gray Man") and Billy Campbell ("Cardinal").

Who Created 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith'?