Bingers beware. Online streaming services always have a nice variety of current and classic shows, documentaries and films, including quite a few that appeal to country fans' interests. Currently, the following selections exemplify the types of country music and culture-related material that are just a click away from an evening of entertainment or education.

The list below lacks the heavy hitters, namely Sissy Spacek's standard-setting role in the Loretta Lynn biopic Coal Miner's Daughter, Reese Witherspoon's Oscar-winning portrayal of June Carter Cash in Walk the Line, George Strait and Willie Nelson's turns in the Pure Country series (though you can rent both on Amazon Prime Video) and Americana and bluegrass' best friends, the film O Brother, Where Art Thou? and its soundtrack (another one available on Prime Video).

Even without those popular picks, Netflix offers all sorts of country music movies, TV shows and music documentaries at no additional cost to subscribers. Think of these 10 suggestions as a jumping off point into rich resources for country music content. Learn about some of the greatest voices in the industry (ahem Dolly Parton) or enjoy a scripted series that embodies everything country music stands for. There's a bit of everything available to stream today.

1 of 10 The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (2018) This Coen brothers project blends two of our favorite things: light-hearted looks at the Wild West and the work of talented singer-songwriters, including Gillian Welch and David 2 of 10 Brad Paisley's Comedy Rodeo (2017) Brad Paisley fancies himself as a joke-cracking, well-rounded entertainer, like past stars of variety shows, as he brings comedians on board for an evening of laughs and songs. Join him as he hosts an evening with Nate Bargatze, John Heffron, Jon Reep, Sarah Tiana and Mike E. Winfield. 3 of 10 Dolly Parton's Heartstrings (2019) Some of Dolly Parton's best songs become short films in this limited-run series. Parton herself stars in some of the episodes with a cast also featuring Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Kathleen Turner. 4 of 10 Dolly Parton: Here I Am (2019) Per its description, this BBC documentary "details the people and places who have helped shape (Parton's) iconic career." This British film chronicles the country legend's career through a series of interviews with peers, friends and Parton herself. 5 of 10 Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute (2021) You can catch this star-studded concert from the comfort of your couch. Guests include Willie Nelson, Chris Stapleton and Kacey Musgraves. 6 of 10 Friday Night Lights (2006-2011) High school football fans should already know all about this Texas-based television series and the book that started it all. Friday Night Lights will suck you right in, which is probably why there are rumors of a reboot. 7 of 10 Miss Americana (2021) This documentary offers a candid view at the unreal highs and lonely lows that come with being a global superstar. Taylor Swift gives fans a look at her vulnerable side and some of the darker chapters of her career. 8 of 10 The Ranch (2016-2020) This original series not only captures the life of Midwestern ranchers through dark comedy. It also has TV's best country soundtrack, exposing viewers to such young talents as Corb Lund and Lukas Nelson. Not to mention it stars everyone's favorite cowboy Sam Elliott. 9 of 10 ReMastered: Tricky Dick and the Man in Black (2018) This Netflix original covers how Richard Nixon courted Johnny Cash and others as supporters to sway country music fans' votes. An interesting look back at this moment in history. 10 of 10 Travelin' Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall (2022) Jeff Bridges narrates this documentary exploring how Creedence Clearwater Revival grew from a humble little band to massive stars. It includes never before seen concert footage and facts you never knew about this fan-favorite band.

