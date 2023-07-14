Dolly Parton in Dolly Parton: Here I Am (2019)
10 TV Shows and Movies Streaming on Netflix Country Fans Will Love

Netflix is a treasure trove of country music content.

Bingers beware. Online streaming services always have a nice variety of current and classic shows, documentaries and films, including quite a few that appeal to country fans' interests. Currently, the following selections exemplify the types of country music and culture-related material that are just a click away from an evening of entertainment or education.

The list below lacks the heavy hitters, namely Sissy Spacek's standard-setting role in the Loretta Lynn biopic Coal Miner's Daughter, Reese Witherspoon's Oscar-winning portrayal of June Carter Cash in Walk the LineGeorge Strait and Willie Nelson's turns in the Pure Country series (though you can rent both on Amazon Prime Video) and Americana and bluegrass' best friends, the film O Brother, Where Art Thou? and its soundtrack (another one available on Prime Video).

Even without those popular picks, Netflix offers all sorts of country music movies, TV shows and music documentaries at no additional cost to subscribers. Think of these 10 suggestions as a jumping off point into rich resources for country music content. Learn about some of the greatest voices in the industry (ahem Dolly Parton) or enjoy a scripted series that embodies everything country music stands for. There's a bit of everything available to stream today.

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (2018)

Tim Blake Nelson in The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (2018)

This Coen brothers project blends two of our favorite things: light-hearted looks at the Wild West and the work of talented singer-songwriters, including Gillian Welch and David

Brad Paisley's Comedy Rodeo (2017)

AUSTIN, TX - MAY 02: Musician Brad Paisley performs onstage during the 2015 iHeartRadio Country Festival at The Frank Erwin Center on May 2, 2015 in Austin, Texas. The 2015 iHeartRadio Country Festival will be televised as an exclusive nationwide two-hour broadcast special on NBC, May 27 from 9-11 p.m. ET.

Brad Paisley fancies himself as a joke-cracking, well-rounded entertainer, like past stars of variety shows, as he brings comedians on board for an evening of laughs and songs. Join him as he hosts an evening with Nate Bargatze, John Heffron, Jon Reep, Sarah Tiana and Mike E. Winfield.

Dolly Parton's Heartstrings (2019)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 05: Dolly Parton attends We Are Family Foundation honors Dolly Parton & Jean Paul Gaultier at Hammerstein Ballroom on November 05, 2019 in New York City.

Some of Dolly Parton's best songs become short films in this limited-run series. Parton herself stars in some of the episodes with a cast also featuring Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Kathleen Turner.

Dolly Parton: Here I Am (2019)

Dolly Parton performs onstage

Per its description, this BBC documentary "details the people and places who have helped shape (Parton's) iconic career." This British film chronicles the country legend's career through a series of interviews with peers, friends and Parton herself.

Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute (2021)

Dolly Parton arrives for the 58th Academy of Country Music awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas

You can catch this star-studded concert from the comfort of your couch. Guests include Willie Nelson, Chris Stapleton and Kacey Musgraves.

Friday Night Lights (2006-2011)

Friday Night Lights trivia

High school football fans should already know all about this Texas-based television series and the book that started it all. Friday Night Lights will suck you right in, which is probably why there are rumors of a reboot.

Miss Americana (2021)

This documentary offers a candid view at the unreal highs and lonely lows that come with being a global superstar. Taylor Swift gives fans a look at her vulnerable side and some of the darker chapters of her career.

The Ranch (2016-2020)

This original series not only captures the life of Midwestern ranchers through dark comedy. It also has TV's best country soundtrack, exposing viewers to such young talents as Corb Lund and Lukas Nelson. Not to mention it stars everyone's favorite cowboy Sam Elliott.

ReMastered: Tricky Dick and the Man in Black (2018)

ROTTERDAM, HOLLAND - JUNE 30: Johnny Cash performs on stage at the Nighttown in Rotterdam. Netherlands on June 30 1994.

This Netflix original covers how Richard Nixon courted Johnny Cash and others as supporters to sway country music fans' votes. An interesting look back at this moment in history.

Travelin' Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall (2022)

Creedence Clearwater Revival CCR 1970 John Fogerty at Albert Hall

Jeff Bridges narrates this documentary exploring how Creedence Clearwater Revival grew from a humble little band to massive stars. It includes never before seen concert footage and facts you never knew about this fan-favorite band.

